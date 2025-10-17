Lando Norris Reveals McLaren "Repurcussions" Over Oscar Piastri Clash

Lando Norris has revealed that McLaren has held him accountable for contact with teammate Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix and that there "will be repercussions" for the incident.



The British driver made a move to the inside at the start of the Marina Bay race and, after hitting the back of Max Verstappen's Red Bull, slid into Piastri , leaving the Formula 1 championship leader to take evasive action to avoid the outside wall.

Australian Piastri was left furious with the move and was miffed by the decision not to switch the positions back, given he felt Norris had broken McLaren's Papaya rules framework.



Repurcussions for Norris

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

It was the first real flashpoint between the duo in the race for the title, though both drivers were all smiles during McLaren's title celebrations post-race.

But ahead of the United States Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, Norris revealed that McLaren had taken action - though stopped short of detailing the decisions that had been made.

"Things were reviewed and there are and will be repercussions for me until the end of the season," said Norris. It's not like I've got away with anything, but it was also an incident that was small and there was potential to try and avoid it.



"I said after the race, I can't afford to make contact and have anything happen like what happened because I put just as much risk on my whole championship from something going wrong as I do on whoever I might be racing against.

"Of course, repercussions for myself but otherwise the engagement and how we go racing is the same as it's always been."

No change to Papaya rules

Norris cut Piastri's lead in the title race to 22 points with six races and three sprints remaining in the season. With McLaren's constructors' title sewn up in Singapore, both drivers are able to focus more on their own ambitions.



But Piastri hinted that while the incident was in the past, the racing rules set out by the team will not change. "The talks from Singapore were very productive with everyone involved," explained Piastri.



"The conclusion was what happened in Singapore is not how we want to go racing as a team and ultimately Lando has taken responsibility for that. So that's in the past now and the rules won't change because of that.



"Ultimately we have got that framework in place for a reason and there's no reason for that to change now. It has been dealt with."



