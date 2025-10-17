Fernando Alonso Continues Crusade Against "Unnecessary" Aspect Of F1 TV Broadcast

Fernando Alonso has continued his criticism over Formula 1's television broadcasts and insisted that the sport must improve to ensure team radio isn't the most memorable moment from a race weekend.

The two-time champion has often been at odds with the broadcast team over how team radio is used during live feeds, with his outbursts often garnering the most interest.

Things were no different at the Singapore Grand Prix as Alonso was heard threatening to disconnect his radio over messaging from his race engineer Andrew Vizard, while he also launched into an expletive-laden rant after failing to battle past Lewis Hamilton's ailing Ferrari late in the race.

LAP 30/62



📻 "If you speak me to every lap I will disconnect the radio"



Fernando Alonso is not too happy right now! #F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/eBEKq6FjDo — Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2025

F1 radio broadcast "unnecessary"

With none of that battle broadcast at the end of the race, Alonso took a cheeky dig at F1 after the official social media page posted clips of Alonso's outbursts with the Spaniard writing: “With pole position secured for the private radio broadcast, time to fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans! Vamos!”

Addressing the issues that come with the team radio being broadcast, Alonso pointed to the fact that the conversations are essentially private, with only the TV director picking and choosing which messages are to be broadcast.

"Unnecessary sometimes," said Alonso. "Poorly broadcast and chosen by the one choosing which radios to broadcast."

"Misunderstood 99.9% of the time because they are private conversations with your engineer or your team that maybe you went through on Sunday morning in the strategy meeting. You know? 'What happens if we come out of the pit stop in this scenario?' or "What happens if on lap one we overtake two cars or we miss two positions?'



"So you have alternative plans on the strategy that, obviously, when you only broadcast one sentence, it's impossible to understand at home and the repercussions that it has.

"But sometimes when the radio broadcast is the protagonist of the race, that also is very sad, that the race was so poor in terms of entertainment. "So that's something we all need to improve as a group in the sport."

Alonso backed by Bearman

While Alonso has been around in F1 since 2001 and has been a part of how live outputs have evolved, his thoughts were echoed by Haas rookie Oliver Bearman.

The Briton has suggested that the amount of radio broadcast should be reduced, explaining: "I don't think it's ideal. It’s that age-old thing: I think if a footballer or another sportsman had a mic on and was able to broadcast, the views would be very different. It's tough.

"We cannot open the microphone and say it in our head, but with the amount of adrenaline and pressure we're under in this sport, when you open the radio and want to share your frustration or feelings with your engineer, you're not thinking about the other people, the whole population of the world that could potentially hear it.

"So it's a shame that it's broadcast, and for me, it should be cracked down a little bit."

