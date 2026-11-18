For decades, Formula 1 fans have learned more and more about the data behind F1 cars. Now, alongside Whoop, they will learn about the mechanics of the drivers themselves.

F1 Fans can follow tire strategy, gaps, and sector times down to the thousandth of a second, thanks to partners like AWS. Until now, the driver, who absorbs G-forces, heat, and works their entire body lap after lap, has remained 'behind the scenes'.

A new four-year global partnership looks to close that data gap. WHOOP will become the Official Health and Fitness Wearable Partner of Formula 1. More importantly, it will be the first consumer wearable that the FIA has approved for in-race use.

Drivers will be able to wear their WHOOP for the first time at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, and from 2027 on, their real-time physiological data will appear on the F1 broadcast via WHOOP Live.

The Driver in the Hot Seat

For fans, this pitch is simple: you know what the car is doing, but most are not watching the car alone. They are watching to see if Max Verstappen can fight from the back, or if Kimi Antonelli can claim another pole. They are fans of the drivers and teams.

WHOOP Promo Image F1 | Courtesy of WHOOP

WHOOP has an answer for that, alongside the actual utility of using internal driver health data. WHOOP Live will surface driver physiological data during the moments that make the race: from the green flag to the final lap. Participating drivers will wear the WHOOP strap on their bicep inside a specially designed sleeve.

This is not the first time WHOOP has integrated with a sport. They have previously run this play with the PGA Tour and major cycling races, including the Tour de France and the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

The partnership will live beyond the screen as well. WHOOP Performance Lab fan zones will appear at multiple races around the F1 calendar with exclusive content and fan experiences, starting in Las Vegas.

The deal also builds on their existing presence in Formula 1 – a year-long partnership with Ferrari that began earlier this year. Hamilton, who has led the partnership, said that he has actually been a WHOOP user for years.

WHOOP F1 Ferrari | Courtesy of WHOOP

"Formula 1 pushes you to your limits, both physically and mentally, and preparation is everything. I've been using WHOOP for years to better understand my body, my recovery, and what it takes to perform at the highest level so it's exciting that fans will now have the opportunity to see driver data and have an insight to what we experience behind the wheel." Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari #44

Impact Beyond Race Day

The data that is collected through the WHOOP devices won't just be used for the broadcast. The partnership is meant for research and learning for Formula 1 itself.

They will analyze the demands of the F1 calendar from travel to sleep and recovery. Team personnel working in the garages, on the pit wall, and behind the scenes will take part alongside the drivers. The WHOOP device, capturing data 24/7, can put not just the sessions, but the lives of Formula 1 into actual numbers and health context.

WHOOP Ferrari F1 | Courtesy of WHOOP

WHOOP is also extending the deal to F1 Academy, with an extended presence at race weekends, driver appearances, exclusive content, and branding. It will also shine a spotlight on the women competing in motorsport and how their health, fitness, and recovery impact their journeys.

F1 President, Stefano Domenicali, sees this as an opportunity not just to connect with fans, but to tell new stories and learn new things about the sport we all hold dear.

"The opportunity to uncover new insights, tell new stories, and showcase the human performance behind the visor is truly groundbreaking. I can't wait to see these insights come to life through our broadcasts, giving fans a completely new way to experience Formula 1 while highlighting the incredible athleticism, resilience, and determination required to compete at the highest level of motorsport." Stefano Domenicali, President F1