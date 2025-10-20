Max Verstappen Age, Height And Weight

It is well known that F1 drivers must have a certain archetype in order to optimize success in the sport, with a lean, lightweight frame but also enough muscle to withstand the huge amounts of G-force of an F1 car.

Age also plays a factor, with most drivers entering the sport in their early-to-mid 20s and hitting their prime at around either side of 30. Max Verstappen won his four Drivers' Championships with his racing ability, but his age, height and weight all played into it.

Max Verstappen age

Max Verstappen entered the sport as a teenager, driving for Toro Rosso. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Max Verstappen is 28 years old, having been born on September 30, 1997.

This makes him the same age as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and a year older than Mercedes star George Russell, who is 27. As for drivers who are a year older than Verstappen, at 29, there is the French duo of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Haas respectively, and Williams' Alex Albon.

Verstappen entered F1 in 2015 at the ripe old age of 17, and won his first F1 Drivers' Championship at the age of 24, in 2021 — claiming the title in a dramatic last lap shootout with Lewis Hamilton in one of the most legendary races of all time.

Max Verstappen height

Both Max and Jos Verstappen are well known to fans of F1, with Max being about an inch taller than his father. | Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, or 181 centimeters if you are using the metric system.

This makes him the ninth tallest driver on the grid, making him the same height as Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and an inch taller than Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who are both 5"10 or 180 and 178cm respectively.

He is the tallest Dutch driver of all time, narrowly edging out Christijan Albers, who is also 5"11 but one centimeter smaller.

Max Verstappen weight

Max Verstappen is 158 pounds, or 72 kilograms.

This makes him the fourth heaviest driver on the grid, tied with Liam Lawson, who is also 158 pounds. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is two pounds heavier than him, at 160 pounds, while Gabriel Bortoleto of Sauber weighs 156 pounds, making him two pounds lighter than Verstappen.

Verstappen is not the heaviest Dutch driver of all time, with Christijan Albers being 163 pounds, while the father of Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen - who raced in F1 throughout the 1990s and early 2000s - was five foot ten and weighed 154 pounds.