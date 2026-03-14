More Than a Race: Why Texas Feels Like Home for Pato O’Ward [Exclusive]

For drivers who spend most of their time traveling, the concept of "home" becomes fluid. Airports replace neighborhoods, hotels replace familiar streets, and race tracks become temporary anchors as series return to them year after year.

For Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, that idea carries a bit more nuance.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico but raised in part across Texas, O'Ward has long existed in an 'in between' space of cultures, languages, and communities. It's part of what makes him one of the most relatable and loved drivers in IndyCar today – resonating with fans across borders.

So, when the series announced its return to Texas at the Grand Prix of Arlington, this weekend carried a different weight. Not just because it's close to home, but because to O'Ward... it feels like it too.

Where Home Really is for O'Ward

O'Ward grew up in San Antonio and spent plenty of time across the Dallas area. Ask him what makes racing in Texas special and his answer comes quickly – it has less to do with geography and more with the people.

"More than the location, I would say it's the people. There are a lot of people from Mexico here – the Hispanic community. Just seeing the amount of people that are from where I'm from is what makes it feel like home.” Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

The connection runs deeper than race weekends. Over the years, O’Ward has spent time throughout the state building relationships and memories that make each return feel familiar. Of course, notably, his first-ever IndyCar race win at Texas Motor Speedway topped the 'memory' charts.

Pato O'Ward First Win at XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway | Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

He added that if he could choose anywhere to live in the U.S., he would choose Dallas. For a driver whose career has taken him around the world, that sense of belonging matters.

"It’s the closest that I have to home, but it genuinely feels like part of home because I’ve got a lot of friends here – and I’ve got a lot of people coming from Mexico to watch." Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Those fans... and friends... many traveling across borders and time zones, are a reminder of just how far O’Ward’s reach now extends. A unique reminder of what this race in Texas means to him.

A Life Built Through Experience

O'Ward's path to becoming one of the 'faces' of IndyCar naturally doesn't follow the typical coming-of-age blueprint. Instead of college lectures, or even a high school diploma, as he humorously reminded me, his early adulthood was spent crossing continents, chasing racing opportunities, and learning to navigate new cultures along the way.

Mar 13, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward (5) drives through turn ten by Texas Rangers former ballpark Choctaw Stadium during practice for the 2026 Streets of Arlington IndyCar race. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For him, the worldly nature of his unconventional upbringing was one of his greatest advantages. Traveling to Japan, Europe, Mexico, and America had the "biggest impact" on who he is today.

"Career-wise, yes. But also as a person. For relationships, growing as a person, learning a new language. Every culture is different. I do thank those experiences for who I am today and what ultimately got me to this point." Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Living between countries and cultures forced O’Ward to grow quickly, beyond his simple driving skills and varied competition. They helped him grow as a person, navigating unfamiliar environments at a young age. It gives him a rare kind of awareness shaped as much by life outside of the car as the competition inside of it.

A Conversation Pato will Never Forget

For all of the moments that define a driver's career, sometimes the ones that leave the deepest mark occur far away from the track. For Pato, one of those moments came during a quieter milestone: buying and renovating his first home.

He shared that he poured himself into making the space his own — new bathrooms and updates throughout the house. Much of this work was done by contractors, who, like him, shared Mexican roots.

Over time, what started as a simple professional interaction became something more personal. O’Ward made a point to get to know the men in his home and understand the people helping shape what would become his sanctuary.

One conversation in particular stayed with him.

"One of the guys that was helping me basically told me the story of how he came to America. I don’t want to overshare too much of what he told me, but after having that conversation, it was quite powerful. Sometimes for us it’s very easy to not take things for granted, but we don’t know what it’s been like for other people that come here wanting a better life." Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

The story revealed a perspective far removed from the life of a professional racing driver. A familiar tale for many Mexican Immigrants — one that was shaped by sacrifice, pursuit of opportunity, and support from his family.

"It opened the doors mentally for me to understand different situations that people from Mexico are in. It affected me in a very positive way. I’ll never forget that conversation because it wasn’t even close to what I would have expected." Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

O'Ward cheekily added at the end of his story that this man was also a fan, but that carries a deeper meaning when you think of the sea of papaya #5 shirts present at every IndyCar Race. Moments like this have shaped the way that he thinks about the people who support him at the track.

Fans often travel long distances, sacrifice time, and spend money to just be a part of the experience alongside O'Ward... and to him, acknowledging that effort matters.

"Whenever I have free time, I genuinely like giving some time back to the fans. Talking to them, saying hello. I love seeing people wearing the number five shirts and genuinely excited to be here.” Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

In a sport often measured in tenths of seconds, championship points, and one final turn on the track, the connection between driver and fan can feel intangible. For Pato, though, those moments are part of the same exact story.

The Grand Prix of Arlington

For Pato O'Ward, racing in Texas isn't just another stop on the calendar. With friends flying in from around the world and fans making the trip from thousands of miles away, the grandstands will carry a familiar energy.

Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Media Bullpen | Penske Entertainment: Travis Hinkle

It's an energy that reminds him how much the sport has grown, and how many people now feel connected to his own journey. Even with the pressure of competition, he tries to make space for those moments whenever he can.

"Talking to them [fans], saying hello... I obviously have work to do, but when I can, I like to spend that time. I see some of the TikToks that people post from races and their reaction along with mine. I think that’s pretty powerful." Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Pato reflected on his fans with a glint in his eyes. Even though his persona may not always reflect it, his genuine excitement in this connection he has with fans was evident. It’s a connection he sees reflected back at him constantly.

Because for O’Ward, racing has never been just about what happens inside the car. It's about the shared experience, the camaraderie around it. The people who show up. The communities that rally behind a driver. The moments that bring them all together for a few hours on the track.

Pato O'Ward with Fans | Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens

If someone is attending their first race this weekend, he has one simple recommendation.

“Go to a fast corner and just watch the cars. That’s what I would choose for myself.... Oh! And say Hello!" Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Sometimes, the best way to understand racing is simply to stand trackside and feel it rush past. For a driver who calls Texas the closest thing he has to home, there’s no better place to do it.

The Grand Prix of Arlington will take place from March 13-15, 2026, with the green flag dropping at 12:15 PM CT.