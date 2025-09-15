Motul Returns To Formula 1 With McLaren In 2026

Motul's storied history in motorsport has spanned from Le Mans to WEC, MotoGP, and now has returned to Formula 1 after nearly 50 years.

The French Lubricant brand that can be seen across several other motorsports was last involved in Formula 1 in the 1970s with teams such as Williams, BRM, and Rondel. Most recently, WEC and other endurance racing series have been Motul's sponsor focus.

Now, for the 2026 season and beyond, Motul will supply their 'high-performance' lubricants to the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Motul's F1 return accentuates McLaren's Expanding Legacy

As McLaren nears their second F1 World Constructor's Championship in a row - and potentially their first World Driver's Championship since 2008 - the team is positioning themselves for a more broad impact across motorsports.

Motul is yet another step in this journey, as a brand that has existed primarily in 'endurance' motorsports for decades. A return to Formula 1 is a poignant statement for Motul, and, in parallel, McLaren who are making an endurance debut in 2027 (WEC).

"We are delighted to welcome Motul to the McLaren Formula 1 Team. Motul has a proud history of innovation and technical excellence, attributes that closely mirror our own legacy. We look forward to working together in this exciting partnership." Nick Martin, Co-CCO, McLaren

When asked about the new partnership, both McLaren and Motul accentuated their shared dedication to 'innovation' and 'legacy' within Formula 1 and motorsport.

"This partnership with McLaren marks Motul’s return to Formula 1, a discipline where we have written some of the most exhilarating moments of our history. This is a great opportunity to combine both of our expertise in the pursuit of performance and innovation." Andreea Culcea, CCO, Motul

McLaren is Rapidly Expanding Their Sponsor Portfolio

The Motul partnership announcement comes hot on the heels of other massive partner and sponsor announcements for McLaren F1.

As of the 2026 season, McLaren will be the final team to bring in a title sponsor - Mastercard. They have also brought in video game giant SEGA on the lifestyle sponsorship side as well as a number of smaller technical partners including Freshworks.

With their renewed success in Formula 1, the addition of high value brands and partners all lend to McLaren's rapid growth and strategy to become a pillar of motorsport across various disciplines.

Bringing in brands like Motul, Mastercard, and SEGA strengthen not only McLaren's capacity for technical innovation, but ability to expand global consumer reach into 2026 and 2027.

These moves underscore their focus on 'racing legacy' by 'future-proofing' their racing programs across Formula 1, WEC (2027), and IndyCar - aligning financial backing with performance and cultural significance.

At its core, Motul's return especially, cements McLaren's resurgance to the front of the grid and focus on building what some would call, "a motorsports empire".

