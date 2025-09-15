Cadillac And Colton Herta F1 Quest Could Spark United States Grand Prix Breakthrough

United States Grand Prix boss Bobby Epstein has welcomed the potential impact of Cadillac's entry to Formula 1 and the potential future for Colton Herta could have on the event.

The American manufacturer will join F1 as the 11th team on the grid next season following a drawn-out application process that was finally approved last year, with veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas leading the initial charge.

But American former IndyCar star Colton Herta has been signed up as reserve and will compete in F2 next term in his quest to make it onto the F1 grid.

A change in tone?

Cadillac F1 Team CEO Dan Towriss and team principal Graeme Lowdon at the Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, 2025. | Cadillac F1 Team

Epstein had previously played down the significance of an American driver and team for the Circuit of the Americas, for which he acts as chairman.

Williams had signed Logan Sargeant in 2023 and although the American survived over a season in the sport, he failed to make the type of lasting impact he and the US market would have hoped for. US-owned Haas has made moves into F1's midfield, but is yet to cement itself as a podium contender.

But the previous tone has seemingly changed with the introduction of the General Motors brand from next year, with Epstein already thinking of the potential upsides for the US Grand Prix in particular.

Speaking to select media including Grand Prix on SI, Epstein said: "I think Cadillac is going to be really great for us and for the sport. They were here [recently] for the WEC [Lone Star Le Mans] race and I think they are going to be very engaged as a brand, which will be great.



"I think about all the possibilities of things we can do together because they are a manufacturer, from the hot lap rides, to a Cadillac garage tour, to the focus on them getting an American driver: that constellation is going to be very good for us.

"For the sport's sake, separate from just COTA and the grand prix at our track, if there would be an American champion driver, that would go a lot further, that would take it to the next level."

COTA's current deal with F1 to host the US Grand Prix expires after the 2026 running, though Epstein has insisted he has "little doubt" that there will be any issues in extending its stay on the championship's schedule.