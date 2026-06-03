3 Key Storylines at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Formula 1 marks its return to Europe with its crown jewel event this weekend, the Monaco Grand Prix.



The Principality has been almost ever-present in F1, held in all but four of the world championship seasons since its inauguration in 1950, and this season it faces a new test as the sport's newest technical regulations take to the streets.



Often decried for the lack of racing action in modern times, Monaco is still the ultimate test of precision and patience, with one mistake enough to ruin a weekend.



So with glitz and glamour awaiting, what are the key stories to look out for at the Monaco Grand Prix?



Mercedes team orders?



Mercedes driver George Russell (63) abd Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) battle for position. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The big talking point when leaving Montreal last time out was the battle between championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes teammate George Russell across the weekend.



It was a scintillating head-to-head for spoils in both the sprint and the grand prix proper, with tensions boiling over on the Saturday in particular after Antonelli was forced wide and over the grass at Turn 1, only narrowly avoiding skittling Russell as he fought to regain control.

Team principal Toto Wolff was forced to step in on team radio to calm the Italian teenager down, but any concerns over temperament between the two drivers were dispelled on Sunday, where they went at each other almost every lap until lap 29, where Russell retired with a power unit failure.



Toto Wolff, Mercedes | Mercedes-Benz Media

There were still close calls and near misses, though, and Wolff et al will be concerned about the battle spilling over into an intra-team war as the race for the championship progresses. Will there be intervention from the hierarchy to implement rules of engagement? Only time will tell.



Will Ferrari have a chance?



Ferrari enjoyed a far more positive weekend in Canada, especially with the resurgence of Lewis Hamilton, whose preparation without the simulator seemed to pay off as he finished second - his best result with the Scuderia.



Teammate Charles Leclerc may have struggled for pace in comparison, but returning to his home venue has jolted the Monegasque into form in previous years and may well do so again this term.



A home special 🇲🇨❣️Unveiling Charles’ special suit for the Monaco Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/wnXmzbcKGF — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 1, 2026

But the race presents a real chance for Ferrari to win a race. The SF-26 was by far the best car in slower-speed corners last time out and the nature of Monaco's tight and twisty layout should play into the hands of the Maranello-based outfit's smaller turbo.



Qualifying as ever will be of great importance here, but with Leclerc known as one of the best one-lap drivers in the sport and Hamilton seemingly back on form, Ferrari should be right in the mix.



Straight mode deactivated



Mercedes-Benz Media

One of the new regulations this season has seen the return of active aerodynamics with straight mode. At various points throughout the lap, drivers have been able to use straight mode and lower the front and rear wings to reduce drag, much in a similar way to how DRS worked previously.

But at the Circuit de Monaco, it has been revealed that there will be no straight mode zones at all across the lap. It means the only activation mode available to drivers will be the overtake mode, giving drivers one second behind a rival the chance to use extra energy across the next lap.

The decision has been made on safety grounds, even though DRS was made available in previous years, so it will be interesting to see how the cars react differently with more aero load in a straight line.