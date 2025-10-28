Aston Martin Announces Promotion For American F1 Hopeful Jak Crawford

Aston Martin has announced that American Formula 2 star Jak Crawford will be the team's third driver for the 2026 Formula 1 season.



Crawford will continue the development role he has taken as part of the young driver program run by the team, but will further assist regular drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, as well as be the reserve driver, as he takes a step up to a more senior role.



He replaces Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, who has departed to become an Andretti Formula E driver for the 2025/26 season.



Crawford has enjoyed a strong third season in the F2 championship as he sits second in the drivers' standings with four races remaining across two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

He made his grand prix weekend debut at the Mexico City Grand Prix last Friday, driving Stroll's AMR25 during FP1, a reward for his simulator work that has helped support Aston Martin's race and development operations for both this year's car and the new-for-2026 machinery.

Crawford reacts to promotion

“I’m incredibly proud to be confirmed as the third driver for 2026," said Crawford. "It’s a huge moment in my journey with Aston Martin Aramco and a big motivation to keep learning and contributing.

"Over the past two seasons, I’ve learned so much from being in the Formula 1 environment, both at the factory and trackside. I’ll be doing everything I can to support the team and continue developing as a driver.”

Looking good in green, Jak. 💚#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/LvDvDAYOJd — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 24, 2025

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell added: “It is great to see Jak progress to become our third driver for 2026. Over the past two years, he has shown his value as a key member of our driver squad and built up a valuable bank of experience and test mileage.



"Jak has impressed in the simulator, having completed regular sessions at the AMR Technology Campus to support our race operations and car development. Jak’s performances in Formula 2 have also been outstanding, and we are excited to continue supporting his growth as he takes on a bigger role.”

Crawford joined Aston Martin's young driver development program in 2024 after his release from the Red Bull Junior Team, which he had been a part of since 2020.

He made his first outing in F1 machinery later that year, with a number of outings all leading into his opportunity at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez last weekend.

After his practice program was completed, Crawford finished 19th fastest in FP1.

