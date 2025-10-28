Charles Leclerc Hits F1 Milestone With Mexico Grand Prix Podium

Charles Leclerc's second-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix has added another accolade to his Formula 1 resumé.

The newly turned 28-year-old claimed his seventh podium of 2025 with Ferrari, matching his best result of the season so far after taking second at his home race in Monaco.

As a result, Leclerc's rostrum appearance means he reaches a new milestone of earning 50 podium finishes across his eight-year career thus far.

Charles Leclerc claims his 50th podium in F1! 😇



The Monegasque's "surprise" podium in Mexico also helped move Ferrari up to P2 in the Constructors’ Championship 👏#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/Vpx459AGvq — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2025

Charles Leclerc cements his name in the Ferrari history books

The Monegasque's podium finish means he adds another accolade to the history books of drivers representing the iconic red Ferrari.

Leclerc becomes only the fifth Ferrari driver to stand on the podium 50 times in his career, behind Kimi Raikkonen (52), Rubens Barrichello and Sebastian Vettel (55), and seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher (116).

Few doubt Leclerc will soon eclipse his former teammate Vettel, yet his latest milestone highlights how consistently he’s delivered in cars short of title-winning caliber.

Leclerc’s likely long-term loyalty in red indicates he is on course to add further records and accolades, having already earned the most career points and ranking second all-time for pole positions for the Maranello-based team.

Charles Leclerc labels Mexico podium a 'great surprise'

Mexico means Leclerc has featured on the podium for the first time back-to-back since Monaco and Spain.

Given Ferrari’s pace deficit to Mercedes, Verstappen, and McLaren, Leclerc admitted he was surprised to finish second at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“Very happy with this weekend,” he told F1 after the checkered flag.

“United States was very positive for us, but we didn't know what to expect for this weekend, and to end up again on the podium is a great surprise. Very happy to be on this amazing podium once again. Yeah, I think we are doing a really good job at extracting every single bit out of this car.

“In the last two weekends, I don’t think we’ve got anything to be angry about – I think we really did everything we could. The potential of the car remains the same and we know that in the development race we stopped earlier than the others to focus on next year, but I think we are doing a really good job with what we have.”

Despite teammate Lewis Hamilton receiving a 10-second penalty for gaining an advantage and finishing eighth, Ferrari reclaimed second in the Constructors’ Championship, overtaking Stuttgart brand Mercedes.

