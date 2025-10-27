Max Verstappen Fires Back At Hamilton And Russell After Opening Lap Controversy

For Max Verstappen, the pressure is on. Although many do not expect him to leave 2025 with his fifth Drivers' Championship victory, he is at least in with a fighting chance.

Wins at Monza, Baku, and Austin have put the Dutchman within touching distance of the two McLarens, with the Red Bull driver now only 36 points behind Norris.

But an opening lap incident involving Verstappen was one of the biggest talking points of the race, with the lack of punishment on him a point of contention for two of F1's biggest names.

Verstappen says first lap incident 'not my problem' after Russell and Hamilton speak out

Verstappen's strategy of starting on mediums then pivoting to softs meant that he almost got second in the race, but was stopped from overtaking Charles Leclerc with a late VSC. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As the first corner approached of the race, it was four abreast, with Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc and Verstappen, who was on the outside, gunning for first. The Dutchman went wide and rejoined at Turn 4, giving back the places he had gained and dropping back down to fourth.

Russell, who was behind Verstappen in the Mercedes, spoke on the unfairness of Verstappen cutting across the track, believing he could have got the better of the Red Bull if there were harsher penalties for taking so much of the corner off.

"[Turn 1 allows] you to risk everything, and you just have a get-out-of-jail-free card if you get it wrong... it's like a lawnmower race. Something needs to change there. That's not really how it should be." Russell on Verstappen's corner-cutting

Lewis Hamilton was penalized on Lap 7 for a similar corner-cutting action to Verstappen while racing the Dutch star, and saw ten seconds added to his pit stop time.

Lewis Hamilton is struggling in the 2025 World Championship, sitting a distant sixth. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

On the incident on Lap 1, Hamilton criticized that Verstappen was not given the same penalty as he was, while declaring that the Red Bull driver was playing fair while on the track.

"It felt like racing... I was fine [entering the first corner], It was just the cutting. Then I'm the only one to get a 10-second penalty! It was kind of nuts." Hamilton on his penalty

In a short but sweet answer, Verstappen played down his move and addressed both Russell and Hamilton's complaints.

"Not my problem.” Verstappen on the penalty suggestion

With Verstappen's third-placed finish at Mexico, the championship battle is now heating up. He is in with a shot of title spoils, but will need a strong finish to the season, most likely with multiple victories, to cut the deficit to Norris and Piastri with four races to go, plus a sprint race.

