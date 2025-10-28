Aston Martin Regulation Breach Confirmed With FIA Agreement Reached

The FIA has confirmed that Aston Martin was found to have committed a procedural breach of Formula 1's budget cap regulations in 2024.

The Silverstone-based outfit is the only one of 10 incumbent teams to have fallen foul of the regulations and has now entered into an ABA [Accepted Breach Agreement] with the FIA to resolve the matter.

But Aston Martin faces no financial penalty for the breach owing to the "exceptional" circumstances leading to the failure to comply.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Given the complexity of the financial regulations and how they are governed, compliance is only confirmed late in the season, with the review process spanning an intensive seven-month period.

Aston Martin was rumored to have been found to have committed a procedural breach as speculation arose during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, with that now confirmed by F1's governing body.



The FIA confirmed that nine teams were found to have complied with the regulations, as did all five power unit manufacturers.

An FIA statement read: "AMR GP Ltd (“AMR”) was found to be in Procedural Breach of the Formula 1 Financial Regulations notwithstanding the fact that their Relevant Costs during the 2024 Reporting Period were below the Cost Cap.

"The Cost Cap Administration offered to AMR an Accepted Breach Agreement (“ABA”) to resolve the matter. The offer was accepted by AMR.

"The Cost Cap Administration recognised that exceptional and unpredictable circumstances led to the Procedural Breach and that AMR have acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review process.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

"No financial penalties were levied to AMR due to these exceptional and unpredictable circumstances and the Cost Cap Administration confirm that there is no accusation or evidence that AMR has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the breach.

"Pursuant to Article 6.28 of the Formula 1 Financial Regulations the Cost Cap Administration entered into an ABA with AMR on 29 September 2025."

F1's budget cap regulations were introduced for teams from the 2021 season with the intention to limit spending and ensure the long-term health of competitors following a period of financial instability in the sport, all while helping to try and close the gulf in spending between the biggest manufacturers and smaller independent teams.

Regulations for power unit manufacturers were added in 2023 to ensure OEMs were regulated while developing and producing the new generation of units ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

The Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen Fires Back At Hamilton And Russell After Opening Lap Controversy

Oscar Piastri At A Loss Amid Declining F1 Form And Championship Lead

The Controversial Call That Cost Max Verstappen Late Mexico Attack Against Charles Leclerc Explained

Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Penalty That Kept Unwanted Ferrari Record Streak Alive