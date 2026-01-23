CELSIUS Enters a New Era in F1 Alongside New Team Partnership

Energy drink brands are central to motorsport in our current era across series, but none more than Formula 1. After all, each of the major global beverage players touts a fan-forward partnership with at least one team on the Formula 1 grid.

CELSIUS, however, has made a significant swap in its involvement with Formula 1 in just two years after its debut in the series. The brand announced its partnership with Ferrari in 2023 and has now opted to re-evaluate its F1 strategy to align with a team expected to make a dramatic splash in 2026.

Aston Martin F1 Team will now host the $10 billion drink brand as their Global Energy Drink Partner for the 2026 season and beyond. The core of this partnership? "Energizing the fans."

A partnership built around a global fanbase

At the core of CELSIUS' new chapter in F1 is a clear emphasis on engaging with F1 fans and culture around the globe, an element notably missing from their former team partnership. After all, the consumer goods landscape in F1 has become increasingly competitive with its exponential growth.

Brands like CELSIUS have been 'forced' to think beyond clear branding and hospitality offerings. This directionality of speaking directly to the fans aligns with CELSIUS and Aston Martin's "commitment to fueling growth, energizing fans and setting the standard for excellence on a global scale."

Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team and CELSIUS | Image via CELSIUS

In our current F1 ecosystem, value is not defined by logo placement on a livery or merchandise, but by how meaningfully a brand activates and enhances the fan experience. For CELSIUS, a shift in positioning will move the brand closer to the modern F1 fan and global consumer goods brand culture that overlaps with the sport.

That direction now forms the foundation of its latest team partnership as CELSIUS looks to establish a more fan-forward presence across the grid.

“Aston Martin Aramco’s passionate fan base makes for a synergistic partnership, kickstarting an exciting new era for CELSIUS in Formula 1. We’re thrilled to activate the Aston Martin Aramco partnership on a global scale and further integrate CELSIUS at the intersection of culture and sport." Kyle Watson, Chief Brand Officer Celsius

Rather than focusing solely on visibility, the partnership signals a shift towards the modern Formula 1 fan through that experiential engagement that global fanbases crave out of partnerships

Activating CELSIUS LIVE. FIT. GO.™ On and off the track

The partnership will activate both on and off the track, spanning the garage, hospitality areas, fan zones, retail, and a series of fitness-driven events throughout the season. Their planned events thus far look to bring a fresh and community-centric energy to F1 fan activations.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The first major event will debut at the Melbourne Grand Prix in March. CELSIUS and Aston Martin Aramco will co-host a Run Club designed to bring Formula 1 fans into the world of CELSIUS. This will be followed by 'several creative activations that bring the partnership to life' globally, according to Jefferson Slack of Aston Martin.

“At Aston Martin Aramco, we pride ourselves on how we interact with and engage our fans, with the aim of creating unique experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the paddock.” JeJerson Slack, Aston Martin F1

Uniting the CELSIUS LIVE. FIT. GO. campaign with Aston Martin's existing fan platform I/AM is sure to expand the brand's reach beyond traditional sponsorship, creating more intentional fan experiences across the Formula 1 calendar.

