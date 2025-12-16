Honda And Aston Martin Announce Key 2026 F1 Season Milestone

Formula 1 is counting down to its new era of technical regulations, a brand-new 11th team, and the exit of Sauber (now Audi). However, one of the most impactful changes is coming to an existing team on the grid: Aston Martin.

Aston Martin announced that their new power unit supplier would be Honda over two years ago, upon Honda's exit from Red Bull Racing. Alongside this new power unit, Aston Martin has gained Formula 1 power player, Adrian Newey, at the helm of the team.

Honda has confirmed that it will officially unveil its 2026 F1 power unit for Aston Martin on January 20, 2026, in Tokyo, with the event broadcast globally to fans.

New Power Unit and New F1 Regulations to Match

While the event itself will mark the first public partnership between Honda and Aston Martin, there is a larger significance to this power unit in particular.

Nov 19, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aston Martin Racing driver Fernando Alonso (14) during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The reveal comes ahead of the introduction of Formula 1's new power unit regulations. These regulations feature a 50/50 split between electric power energy deployment and internal combustion engines using sustainable fuels.

Honda, a veteran of motorsport with a presence in since 1964 — most recently with Red Bull Racing — will be among the first power unit suppliers to reveal this new engine. Honda expects to outline how it has met the new regulations' demands in this livestream alongside key Aston Martin stakeholders.

"2026 marks the start of Honda’s new era in F1, having first entered in 1964. Since then, Honda has established itself as one of the most successful power unit manufacturers in the sport’s history." Honda Motor Corporation

May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll walks into the F1 Village before the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Honda Motor Company President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe will be present along with F1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, and Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll.

Adrian Newey Renews Years-Long Collaboration with Honda

Alongside Aston Martin's new power unit partner, the famed engineer who has built some of Formula 1's most successful cars (including 12 F1 World Constructors' Championship Wins), Adrian Newey will take up a new role as Team Principal of the British F1 outfit.

Newey's involvement isn't an added piece for Honda and Aston Martin to fit into the puzzle. He brings a sense of continuity to the Honda program, having worked with their leadership throughout their championship-winning era at Red Bull Racing.

Nov 20, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aston Martin Racing driver Lance Stroll (18) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Honda Racing Corporation's President, Koji Watanabe has described Newey as "intense," but expressed comfort in collaborating with him on their new Aston Martin project.

"It’s very exciting that he’s here and, of course, there is huge respect for him and his capabilities. In terms of power unit development, we have our processes and timetable for making a power unit that is capable and competitive, and Adrian has been working from day one on doing the same for the chassis." Koji Watanabe, HRC, President

For Aston Martin, the combination of Newey's technical leadership and prowess, alongside his longtime Honda collaborators, lays out a positive path for their performance in the 2026 F1 Season.

The Latest Formula 1 News

