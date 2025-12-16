Honda And Aston Martin Announce Key 2026 F1 Season Milestone
Formula 1 is counting down to its new era of technical regulations, a brand-new 11th team, and the exit of Sauber (now Audi). However, one of the most impactful changes is coming to an existing team on the grid: Aston Martin.
Aston Martin announced that their new power unit supplier would be Honda over two years ago, upon Honda's exit from Red Bull Racing. Alongside this new power unit, Aston Martin has gained Formula 1 power player, Adrian Newey, at the helm of the team.
Honda has confirmed that it will officially unveil its 2026 F1 power unit for Aston Martin on January 20, 2026, in Tokyo, with the event broadcast globally to fans.
New Power Unit and New F1 Regulations to Match
While the event itself will mark the first public partnership between Honda and Aston Martin, there is a larger significance to this power unit in particular.
The reveal comes ahead of the introduction of Formula 1's new power unit regulations. These regulations feature a 50/50 split between electric power energy deployment and internal combustion engines using sustainable fuels.
Honda, a veteran of motorsport with a presence in since 1964 — most recently with Red Bull Racing — will be among the first power unit suppliers to reveal this new engine. Honda expects to outline how it has met the new regulations' demands in this livestream alongside key Aston Martin stakeholders.
"2026 marks the start of Honda’s new era in F1, having first entered in 1964. Since then, Honda has established itself as one of the most successful power unit manufacturers in the sport’s history."Honda Motor Corporation
Honda Motor Company President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe will be present along with F1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, and Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll.
Adrian Newey Renews Years-Long Collaboration with Honda
Alongside Aston Martin's new power unit partner, the famed engineer who has built some of Formula 1's most successful cars (including 12 F1 World Constructors' Championship Wins), Adrian Newey will take up a new role as Team Principal of the British F1 outfit.
Newey's involvement isn't an added piece for Honda and Aston Martin to fit into the puzzle. He brings a sense of continuity to the Honda program, having worked with their leadership throughout their championship-winning era at Red Bull Racing.
Honda Racing Corporation's President, Koji Watanabe has described Newey as "intense," but expressed comfort in collaborating with him on their new Aston Martin project.
"It’s very exciting that he’s here and, of course, there is huge respect for him and his capabilities. In terms of power unit development, we have our processes and timetable for making a power unit that is capable and competitive, and Adrian has been working from day one on doing the same for the chassis."Koji Watanabe, HRC, President
For Aston Martin, the combination of Newey's technical leadership and prowess, alongside his longtime Honda collaborators, lays out a positive path for their performance in the 2026 F1 Season.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.