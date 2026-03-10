Audi ‘Investigating’ Reason Nico Hulkenberg Could Not Start the Australian Grand Prix

For the second time in his Formula One career, Nico Hülkenberg was unable to start the Australian Grand Prix in the opening week of the season—the first instance being 12 years ago while he was with Sauber.

Despite this, Audi's weekend was overall a success, thanks to a ninth-placed finish for Hülkenberg's teammate, Gabriel Bortoleto, after the Brazilian turned an impressive qualifying into a points haul on Audi's F1 debut.

Hülkenberg's fourth season after coming back to Formula One in 2023 might not be how he expected it to be, especially considering the German veteran's stellar performances in the last two years—the podium at Silverstone a highlight—but China should give him an opportunity to set things right.

Hülkenberg annoyed that he could not 'learn more' from Australian Grand Prix

While Hülkenberg was unable to score points at Albert Park, he is adored by fans all over the world. | Audi Revolut F1 Team

Audi's first-ever race following the German manufacturer taking the place of Sauber saw the team taking a risk by developing their own engine, but with the benefit of two drivers who had stuck with the team as it changed hands.

This contrasts with Cadillac, which had to set up entirely from scratch, and perhaps explains the reason that the American team struggled in Australia while Audi looked like a solid mid-pack team.

However, a technical mishap that kept one of their cars from running will leave Audi with questions over reliability, regardless of whether it was a one-off or a persistent problem that will plague their driver pairing further down the line.

Speaking post-race about the issues he faced, Hülkenberg revealed all he knew.

"We didn’t get the chance to compete today. We developed a technical problem on the way to the grid, and it was something we couldn’t resolve in time for the start. The team is investigating now to understand exactly what happened. It’s obviously frustrating to miss out on the race." Hülkenberg on his DNS

📊 Audi’s debut race pace tells a lot.



5th fastest on median race pace in their first ever Formula 1 race.

Only the big four ahead.



A strong starting point for the four rings. 🔝



Via @TrackSimsF1 pic.twitter.com/AoYF68sIdF — Inside Audi F1 (@InsideAudiF1) March 8, 2026

Ever the optimist in his older years, Hülkenberg also made sure to direct the focus more onto Bortoleto after the São Paulo-born driver fought through the midfield after a tough start to pick up two points.

"That said [about Hülkenberg's own issues], it’s positive to see the team finish with points through Gabi [Gabriel Bortoleto], which is a great result and a strong way to start the F1 era for Audi. Racing moves quickly, so we reset and go again next week.” Hülkenberg on his teammate

Attention will now turn to Audi's efforts in Shanghai, which may end up being a much different track to race on thanks to its impressively long straights and differing conditions.