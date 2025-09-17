Cadillac Announces Partnership With American Giant Ahead Of F1 Debut

The new Cadillac Formula 1 team has added iconic American alcohol brand Jim Beam to its commercial partner roster ahead of its debut season in the championship.

Cadillac will become F1's 11th team when it joins the grid in 2026 and will be the second American-owned team competing alongside Haas.

Having already announced partnerships including with former Mercedes teamwear affiliate Tommy Hilfiger, the addition of Jim Beam continues the General Motors brand's preparations ahead of the first wheels turning in the first pre-season test next January.



A partnership 90 years in the making

Courtesy of Jim Beam

The story of Cadillac and Jim Beam is one that surpasses what will happen in their partnership on the racetrack, however.

Nine decades ago, the founder of his eponymous brand Jim Beam would place a jar of his proprietary yeast that was so vital to his famous product in the front seat of his personal Cadillac, driving it home to ensure it would not be lost to fire or prohibition.

Seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe continues the legacy today by driving a Cadillac, making the new partnership on-track a no-brainer.

Jim Beam is no stranger to motorsport with a number of title partnerships across various series, most notably with color schemes in NASCAR and the Australian Supercars Championship.

“This partnership brings together two icons of American heritage to create something truly special,” said Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss. “Formula 1® is a global stage, and we want to take our fans on this journey with us every step of the way. Our vision goes beyond racing – we’re building a team that lives where sport, technology, and culture collide.

"With Jim Beam joining our family of partners, the momentum behind this project grows stronger every day as we gear up for our debut next year.”

Cassandra Nist / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Beam managing director Rashidi Hodari added: “We are excited to bring the soul of Kentucky to the global stage of Formula 1 with Cadillac, a brand that’s been part of the Beam family’s story through the ages.”

“Both car racing and making Jim Beam bourbon require every individual and moving part to come together to create a positive collective outcome. The pit crew and our distillery workers both rely on the power of their communities to win. It’s this common understanding and the importance of connection with the next generation of Formula 1 fans that inspires us.”