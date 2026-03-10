Patriots' Super Bowl Odds Fall After Settling on Romeo Doubs in Free Agency

The New England Patriots have finally found a receiver for Drake Maye this offseason, as they reportedly agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with former Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs.

New England moved on from Stefon Diggs this offseason, and it struck out on Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce, who returned to the team. Now, the Patriots land Doubs, who is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career.

Romeo Doubs and the Patriots have reached an agreement on a four-year, $80M deal, per sources. pic.twitter.com/YhpcoTE1AD — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2026

In the 2025 campaign, Doubs caught 55 passes for 724 yards and six scores, the third straight season where he's finished with over 600 receiving yards. While the former Packers wideout may not be the true No. 1 that Patriots fans coveted this offseason, there's still time for the team to add another receiver in the draft or via trade.

Despite the signing, the Patriots have fallen in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings. After losing Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, New England was +1300 to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season, which was good for a top-10 spot in the league. Now, the Patriots have fallen all the way to +1800, behind AFC teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

A major move -- like trading for Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown -- could push the Patriots' odds up, but it appears the betting market has cooled on them after a rough showing in Super Bowl LX.

Doubs will join a receiving corps that features Kyle Williams, Kayson Boutte, Pop Douglas and others. Drake Maye was the runner-up for the league's MVP in the 2025 season, so it's possible he can turn Doubs into a true No. 1 for New England.

For now, the Patriots present some value at +1800, although they'll have to play a much tougher schedule than the one they faced in the 2025 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.