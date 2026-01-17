Cadillac Makes "Motorsport History" With First Laps In F1

The Cadillac Formula 1 team took another major step towards its maiden race by completing its first laps with its new car.



Race drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were present at Silverstone, England, for one of the team's designated filming days, which has allowed the squad to shakedown machinery ahead of pre-season testing.



It means that Cadillac has been able to ensure systems both on and off track are up to speed ahead of the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain, at the end of January, which will take place over five days and behind closed doors.



F1 history made

The filming day marked the first time Bottas has been seen with the outfit, with Perez having completed a test with a two-year-old Ferrari at the Imola Circuit, Italy, last November.

It was also a first chance to hear the new Ferrari power unit up to speed on track, with the Scuderia providing power units to Cadillac for at least the team's first two seasons in F1.

“Today was really an amazing day," said Perez. "Everyone should feel incredibly proud to complete our first laps as a team. Each and every person has worked so hard to get to this moment and it was emotional to be part of motorsport history.

"We can, and should, all enjoy, but it’s absolutely fired me up for more. I just want to get back in and get mileage – this is just the start.”

Bottas added: “As a team, we made history today with the Cadillac car taking to the track for the first time.

"Checo put in the first laps with the car running smoothly. I’m proud of the whole team for getting to this point, which is really impressive. It was special to be part of this moment and witness the joy from the team. Our first day is done and now we push on.”



The car ran in an all-black livery at Silverstone before running in a special one-off look at the Barcelona test, which was revealed earlier in the week.

Cadillac's final livery for the season will then be revealed during the commercials for the NFL's Super Bowl on February 8.



Team principal Graeme Lowdon explained: “Today represents countless hours of hard work, commitment and belief from everyone involved in the team. It shows the progress we’re continuing to make in a short space of time.



"It’s been a great opportunity for the team to gel in a live garage environment, verify car systems and resolve any initial issues. Everyone should feel incredibly proud to complete our first laps as a team. Each and every person has worked so hard to get to this moment and it was emotional to be part of motorsport history.





