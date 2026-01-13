Cadillac Reveals First F1 Livery With Very Special Detail

Cadillac has shared the livery it will use during its first official running in Formula 1.

The American manufacturer has joined the championship as the 11th team on the grid for the upcoming campaign, coinciding with F1's new technical regulations.



With the first race - the Australian Grand Prix - being held at Melbourne's Albert Park on March 8, teams will undergo pre-season testing first to prepare for the 24-event schedule that follows.



Accelerating into a new era ⏩️ 2026 starts here. pic.twitter.com/UxogTSlnGP — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) January 1, 2026

Built for learning

While there has only been one test in previous years, given the prior knowledge of the machinery teams had gathered in the seasons before, the new regulations, which have seen widespread changes to both the car aerodynamics and the power units, have ensured there will be three tests.



The first will be at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and behind closed doors, allowing teams to essentially shakedown their cars before testing proper begins in Bahrain in February.



Cadillac has revealed the color scheme it will run in Barcelona, which, like most teams', is expected to be vastly different from the livery seen on the grid in Australia.



The look, unveiled at the Hudson's Detroit building, is largely black with the Cadillac logo emblazoned on the engine cover in white. In a post to X, it is explained that this is a "temporary design used while a car is being developed".

This is our Barcelona Shakedown livery. Here's what that means: pic.twitter.com/pkXBFvd0hy — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) January 13, 2026

The post adds: "It's built for learning, not for debut. It helps the team understand aerodynamics, performance and integration before finalizing the design. This livery includes names of the founding members of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team from both the United States and the UK."



Cadillac will reveal its official 2026 livery in a commercial during the NFL Super Bowl on February 8.

The General Motors brand is planning to introduce its own power unit as early as 2028, though it will run with Ferrari power until its own powertrain can be produced.

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has already made his first outing for Cadillac, driving a two-year-old blacked-out Ferrari as part of a team test at Imola last November, but the Barcelona test will be new teammate Valtteri Bottas' first official engagement on-track with the squad, having finished his role with Mercedes.



Cadillac F1 Team

The race-winning duo will be supported by development driver Colton Herta, who dovetails his responsibilities with a drive in F2, having switched from IndyCar and reserve Zhou Guanyu, who left Ferrari at the end of last year.

