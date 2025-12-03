Cadillac To Reveal 2026 Livery During One Of The World's Biggest Sporting Events

Football fans all around the world tune in for the final game of the NFL Season in early February for three reasons, and three reasons only. The game. The halftime performer: Bad Bunny. But most importantly, the Super Bowl Ads.

The commercial breaks have become their own sporting event of brands and marketers globally, creating a high-stakes battleground where brands compete for cultural dominance in front of one of the largest audiences on the planet — often spending millions of dollars for 'prime' ad slots.

This year, Formula 1 fans have a new reason to watch. F1's newest team, Cadillac, will reveal their livery during the Super Bowl, introducing themselves not only to the F1 world but also to over 125 million viewers across the U.S. and globally.

An All-American Entrance for F1's Newest Team

Cadillac's choice of platform for their livery reveal speaks not only to their brand identity as an American team, but also to their marketing mastery, garnering a global fanbase before the first Practice Session even occurs in Australia later that year.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac | Cadillac F1 Team

Revealing a Formula 1 livery during the Super Bowl taps into a significant cultural moment in American sports, shooting them into 'relevance' among American sports fans from the get-go. Additionally, with Sergio Perez of Mexico as one of Cadillac's drivers, audiences who are tuning in for Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny are sure to pay attention.

According to Cadillac F1's CEO, Dan Towriss, leaning into the American cultural identity in sports is the exact point that the team is trying to make with this ad placement.

“The Super Bowl is one of the rare moments in American culture where sports, entertainment and storytelling come together, and it gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula 1 Team on a stage that reflects who we are. We want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it’s a moment I’m incredibly proud of.” Dan Towriss, CEO, Cadillac F1

He added that the team is very 'proud' of their American identity. And with the addition of Colton Herta to their ranks, and a planned factory move to Indianapolis, Indiana, this statement is strongly supported by team operations.

Formula 1 and the NFL Share Recent History

Cadillac's livery launch during the Super Bowl may be the most significant crossover between the two sporting giants, but this is not the first time that the brands have intersected in this present era of Formula 1.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) takes part in a NFL football punt catch challeng | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Over the past few seasons, Formula 1 and the NFL have leaned into several cross-promotional activities, especially at the United States Races of Miami, COTA, and Las Vegas. The F1 Movie teaser was even aired during last year's Super Bowl pre-show.

Drivers have appeared at NFL games as recently as the Championship Leader, Lando Norris, at a Las Vegas Raiders Game just a couple of weeks ago. Similarly, NFL players have often entered the paddock and garages to attend the race, film content, and promote their own seasons.

During the Las Vegas and Miami race cycles, F1 content is regularly slotted into NFL broadcasts on ESPN, tapping into a shared fanbase and introducing the sport to millions who might not otherwise encounter it.

Tangentially, IndyCar and Fox Sports have enjoyed a very similar marketing 'deal', with IndyCar promo ads airing during the 2025 NFL Super Bowl and throughout the Playoff Season.

Motorsports and the NFL go hand in hand in the present era of racing. You can catch the grand Cadillac reveal on Sunday, February 8th, 2026 during Super Bowl LX.

