Max Verstappen's Next F1 Teammate Revealed As Red Bull Makes Sweeping Changes

Red Bull has finally announced its line-up for the 2026 season, with Isack Hadjar replacing Yuki Tsunoda.

The Frenchman, who has impressed throughout his rookie campaign at the junior Racing Bulls outfit, will join Max Verstappen at the parent squad for the first season of the new technical regulations.

Hadjar scored a maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix and sits 10th in the drivers' standings ahead of both Tsunoda and teammate Liam Lawson, who started the season with Red Bull before being demoted after two race weekends.



Changes at Red Bull & Racing Bulls

As had been expected, Red Bull has chosen Hadjar as Verstappen's new teammate and will hope he can improve upon the fortunes in the second seat after almost a decade of struggles since Daniel Ricciardo left the team at the end of the 2018 season.

“I’m so grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula 1," said Hadjar. "After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

"This year with Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation.

"I feel ready to go to Red Bull and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for."

Tsunoda's difficulty in scoring points was always going to leave his F1 future in doubt, especially with Honda moving away from the Red Bull-backed squads. And it is the Japanese driver who misses out on a spot on the grid, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Linblad selected for the Racing Bulls drivers.

Your VCARB line-up for 2026 😮‍💨@liamlawson30 will welcome Arvid Lindblad as his new teammate next season, as Arvid makes the step up from #F2 💨 Let’s have it! 🤘#F1 #VCARB pic.twitter.com/iC2x2TritY — Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) December 2, 2025

To his credit, Lawson has rediscovered form across the season after a nightmare first half of the campaign, no doubt influenced by his brutal axing by Red Bull after the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Kiwi is joined by rookie Lindblad, who is sixth in the Formula 2 standings ahead of the final weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi.

“I’d like to thank everyone at VCARB for the opportunity," said Lindblad.

"Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula 1 so it’s a proud moment to take this step. I’m extremely grateful to the Red Bull Junior Programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief; none of this would have been possible without their support. 2026 will be a big challenge and I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work closely with the team and rise to it. I can’t wait to get started, it’s going to be an exciting year!”

Tsunoda remains with Red Bull as test and reserve driver, and team principal Laurent Mekies explained: “Yuki has raced in Red Bull colors for seven years now, and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

"Through his five seasons so far in Formula 1, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.

"Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family. "On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards."

On Hadjar's promotion, the Frenchman added, "As for Isack, in his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner. Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport. We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track!



"2026 will be a huge challenge for the Team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

