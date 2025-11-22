Carlos Sainz Addresses Qualifying Result And Massive Penalty Scare

It was a third pole in a row for McLaren's Lando Norris as he put in the quickest lap to start from the front in tomorrow's race, despite a scare at the end of his pole-setting lap.

Max Verstappen would come through in second to round out the first row, while also noting that the track conditions were too intense for even a driver as experienced as he to handle.

In third was Williams' Carlos Sainz, who managed his second appearance in the top three of the grid with a much-needed strong performance after his disappointing Q2 exit at São Paulo.

Sainz admits Williams were 'not quite there' to claim a shock pole

Sainz would hold pole in Q3 for a brief period, before his time was bested by both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Going quickest in both Q1 and Q2 had fans thinking that F1's other veteran Spaniard could pull off his first pole since his singular pole of 2024 in Mexico City with Ferrari.

Speaking on his lap, the 31-year-old had nothing but good things to say on his eventual finish of third, while admitting that wishing for pole was most likely a bit beyond his means.

"I'm happy with P3. I would have loved to have been on pole but we were not quite there... On the intermediates I knew the others would catch up a bit... I'm always optimistic. I always try to think of myself doing well." Sainz on his lap

His eventual time of 1:48.296 might have been enough for a strong position, but worries of a penalty were apparent after the stewards started to investigate an incident in Q1 that saw Sainz rejoin in front of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin in an 'unsafe manner'.

Lance Stroll was eventually eliminated in Q2, putting his Aston Martin in 12th place for tomorrow's race. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Speaking on the scare, Sainz put it down to the drastic weather on track.

"The conditions were treacherous out there. You cannot imagine how tricky it was, the low visibility and everything and I just couldn’t do a better job... you are not aware who is coming and who is not.” Sainz's reasoning for his manoeuvre

Luckily for the number 55 car, the stewards were informed by Aston Martin that the team did not personally think that Sainz's move was dangerous for their driver, therefore nullifying any potential punishment.

"The team representative of Car 18 stated that the rejoining of Car 55 did not cause any issue to the driver of Car 18 and stated that his driver did not consider the manoeuvre to be unsafe on the part of the driver of Car 55.” Part of the stewarding statement

In other results, it was an impressive performance for the Racing Bulls duo of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, who will start sixth and eighth, while Sainz's teammate Albon could only put his Williams in an underwhelming 16th.