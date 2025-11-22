F1 Qualifying Results At The Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
Lando Norris delivered a supreme qualifying lap in treacherous conditions to secure pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver took his third in succession with a benchmark time of 1:47.934s in the wet to outpace Max Verstappen by 0.323s, with Williams' Carlos Sainz in third.
It was an hour of Formula 1 at its best with all drivers showing off their stellar skills in Sin City, avoiding any red flags despite the difficult track conditions.
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Q3 results
Intermediates were the tires of choice for Q3 with track evolution key - drivers knowing that the laptime would come at the end of the 12-minute session.
With times traded throughout, Norris set a marker down with two minutes left on the clock to initially go seven-tenths up on the rest of the top 10.
Sainz and then Verstappen usurped the Briton as the clock hit zero to put pressure on those continuing. But despite a shoddy final sector, Norris set the track alight to comfortably take pole from Verstappen and Sainz, though the Spaniard faces an investigation for an unsafe rejoin at Turn 5 in Q1.
George Russell was fourth for Mercedes ahead of Oscar Piastri, who was sent wide by a Racing Bull on his final lap and ended a second down on his teammate.
Liam Lawson joins the Australian on the third row of the grid as Racing Bulls excelled, the Kiwi separated from teammate Isack Hadjar by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.
Charles Leclerc was ninth for Ferrari after going off at Turn 12 on his final lap, with Pierre Gasly 10th for Alpine.
Position / Driver / Team
Gap [s]
1. Lando Norris / McLaren
1:47.934
2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+0.323
3. Carlos Sainz / Williams
+0.362
4. George Russell / Mercedes
+0.869
5. Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+1.027
6. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+1.128
7. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+1.532
8. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
+1.620
9. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+1.938
10. Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+3.606
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Q2 results
The track began to dry at the start of the second segment compared to the sodden Q1 and that was enough for Lance Stroll to pit mid-Q2 for intermediates. It was a gamble that didn't pay off as he failed to put Aston Martin's strong pace to use, finishing only 12th fastest.
Ahead of the Canadian was Nico Hulkenberg, the Sauber driver denied with the very last lap of the session by Gasly.
Haas duo Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will be 13th and 14th on the grid - the Briton lucky to be that high after hitting the barrier at the end of the 1.9km drag down Las Vegas Boulevard - while Alpine's Franco Colapinto was slowest of those to reach Q2.
Position / Driver / Team
Gap to Q3 [s]
11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
+0.654
12. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+0.724
13. Esteban Ocon / Haas
+0.861
14. Oliver Bearman / Haas
+0.968
15. Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+1.557
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results
Heavy rain at the start of the session saw all but the Aston Martins get it wrong by selecting the intermediates, with a number of hot pitstops taking place to switch to extreme wets.
Some 10 seconds worth of track evolution with constant running followed, with Alex Albon crashing out of qualifying with a slide into the wall out of Turn 16.
The Williams driver damaged his suspension, though he recovered to the pits, clearing the track for others to improve. He will start 16th ahead of Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, who was one of a number to fall foul of the yellow-flag lottery.
Gabriel Bortoleto was 18th for Sauber, with Yuki Tsunoda 19th.
Lewis Hamilton was the big shock of the session though and will start last after a nightmare 18 minutes.
The seven-time champion collected the bollard at Turn 14 and then was hindered by miscommunication with race engineer Ricardo Adami, who failed to notify his driver that he was not safe from elimination.
Position / Driver / Team
Gap to Q2 [s]
16. Alex Albon / Williams
+0.204
17. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+0.298
18. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
+0.658
19. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
+0.782
20. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
+1.099
