Current F1 Star Aims To Emulate Max Verstappen’s Endurance Racing Pursuits

Max Verstappen’s recent exploits at the Nordschleife have understandably stolen the spotlight, with a debut GT3 win in a Ferrari.

He’s hinted at a return next year and even floated the idea of racing at Le Mans with two-time winner Fernando Alonso. Alonso, of course, is a two-time winner at the Circuit de la Sarthe and a WEC champion.

But Verstappen and Alonso’s willingness to try other disciplines has certainly caught the attention of a current driver who hopes to explore endurance racing when he eventually retires from Formula 1.

Lando Norris admits Le Mans 24 Hours is on his radar

McLaren Racing

McLaren driver Lando Norris is very excited about the prospect of racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

His previous endurance experience includes a 2018 appearance at the 24 Hours of Daytona alongside Alonso and current WEC Ferrari driver Phil Hanson. The #23 car finished 38th overall.

However, unlike Alonso, who attempted the Indy 500 twice in pursuit of the “Triple Crown,” Norris has shared that oval racing isn’t something that interests him.

Now that McLaren will enter the WEC Hypercar program in 2027 through a joint venture with Zak Brown’s United Autosports, a potential pathway has opened for Norris to fulfill that dream.

“I would love to. I saw Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] spoke about it the other day with Le Mans as well, with McLaren going to Le Mans. I would love it," Norris told Autosport.

Lando Norris, McLaren, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest | McLaren Racing

“I'm not going to be in Formula 1 forever. I want to go and do other things and live my life – try other things, you know. I'll enjoy my time in Formula 1. Whether it's a mix at some point of also doing some of the other races, I'm not sure. Or it might be when I retire from F1 that I try to do other things.

“I loved doing Daytona. I did it with Fernando, so it was a cool experience for me at the time. But whether it's Le Mans or Daytona or Sebring, whatever it might be. I want to go do other things. I think the main thing I probably will never do is oval racing, just not for me.”

Norris has expressed that he doesn’t want to commit to anything outside his current F1 responsibilities, especially given his championship battle with teammate Oscar Piastri.

No deadline has been set, making Norris another strong prospect among multiple race winners exploring disciplines beyond Formula 1.

