First Look At Romain Grosjean’s Fairytale F1 Return After Five-Year Wait

Romain Grosjean has returned to the cockpit of a Formula 1 car to complete his motor racing fairytale.

The Frenchman has been focused on his commitments with Lamborghini's IMSA sportscar program this season having left IndyCar at the end of 2024.

But his former F1 team Haas has given him a run out in its 2023 VF-23 car as part of a TPC [testing of previous car] run at Italy's Mugello circuit, a day after the team had run as part of a Pirelli tire test ahead of the 2026 season.

The opportunity is the first time Grosjean has driven F1 machinery since his terrifying Bahrain Grand Prix crash in 2020, which brought a premature end to his final season in the championship.

He was somehow able to extricate himself from the burning wreckage of his Haas, which had penetrated the barrier and ripped itself into two.

Grosjean has taken to the track early for Haas, sharing the circuit with a Ferrari mule car as the Scuderia takes its turn to help Pirelli.

The Italian marque is using Charles Leclerc and reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, who is driving in place of Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time champion was forced to return home to aid his beloved dog Roscoe through serious illness.

Take a look at the first images from Grosjean's return to F1.

Romain Grosjean, Haas, during a TPC run at the Mugello Circuit, Italy. | Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 Team

