Romain Grosjean Reveals All About 'Coming Back' To F1

After the surprising news broke last week that Romain Grosjean was to enter back in to the world of Formula One - and his subsequent testing opportunity with Haas - the veteran Frenchman was interviewed about his experience.

Grosjean, now 39, spent over a decade of his life racing in F1, including being a key part of Lotus' re-emergence of the early 2010s. During his time in the sport, he picked up 10 podiums and a singular fastest lap.

Since leaving F1 in 2020 following his horrific crash in Bahrain, he has raced in IndyCar for three separate teams, with moderate success.

Romain Grosjean believes he 'can still do it' in Formula One

Grosjean has spent most of the 2020s in Indycar. | Bob Goshert-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Speaking to L'Equipe, Grosjean spoke on his experience testing for Haas on September 26:

"Great. A really nice day despite the weather, which really wasn’t on our side – lots of rain. But it felt a bit like going back to 2016 (Grosjean's first year with Haas). Ayao [Komatsu] was talking to me on the radio. I also had my old chief mechanic. It was a great day. They let me do some cool things. I even got a chance to do qualifying laps in the afternoon and a practice start." Romain Grosjean

On a potential return to F1, he admitted that there would be roadblocks, but if the opportunity came up he would take it:

"How [do I] put it… Living this day showed me I haven’t lost it, that I can still do it. Yes, I could see myself coming back. But that would take specific conditions, a team that actually wants me. You never know what life brings." Romain Grosjean

Haas post emotional tribute to Grosjean on social media

Following the test, Haas posted the below video of Grosjean on X:

The American team employed Grosjean for five seasons, from 2016 to 2020, where he finished an impressive 13th in 2017, while the following year saw the Frenchman aid Haas, alongside teammate Kevin Magnussen, to their highest ever placing in the Constructors' Championship with a fifth-placed finish.

While Grosjean's early years at Haas showed some promise as he entered his early 30s, his final two seasons for the organization, in 2019 and 2020, where less of a success - leading to only 10 points being awarded his way over his final two seasons.

