Lewis Hamilton Announces Tragic Passing Of Dog Roscoe

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that beloved dog Roscoe has passed away.

Roscoe had been by Hamilton's side for over a decade, becoming a regular member of the paddock and gaining the attention of followers across the world.

But his health had recently deteriorated, with Ferrari driver Hamilton forced to pull out of an appearance with the Scuderia at a Pirelli tire test at Mugello last week to be by Roscoe's side as he was put into a coma.

The worst news was confirmed in a social media post on Monday [September 29] as Hamilton wrote: "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you've shown him over the years. Roscoe forever.

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."

Tributes pour in

A number of rivals have taken to social media to offer support to Hamilton, including former teams McLaren and Mercedes.

The current championship leaders wrote "our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe was a star of the paddock and will be missed" while Mercedes added: "Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he'll always be a part of our family."

Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe was a star of the paddock and will be missed 🧡

Former F1 drivers and various members of the paddock have also offered their condolences.

The FIA family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Roscoe. Our thoughts are with you Lewis. — FIA (@fia) September 29, 2025

Formula 1 wrote: "Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right



Lewis Hamilton's beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.



Rest easy Roscoe, from paddock pup to Dogue icon, thank you for the pawprints you left on all of our hearts "

Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right ✨



Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2025

