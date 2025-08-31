Grand Prix

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Starting Grid At Zandvoort

Take a look at the full starting grid for the 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, pre-race at the 2025 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest.
Oscar Piastri will start the 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from pole position after a thrilling qualifying battle with teammate Lando Norris.

The Australian lapped the Circuit Zandvoort 0.012 seconds faster than Norris when it mattered in Q3 and will lead the pack away from the grid.

All four races at the venue since it returned to the calendar in 2021 have been won from pole, making Piastri favourite for victory.

Home hero Max Verstappen sits third while Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar put in a sublime effort to share the second row.

Oliver Bearman will start the race from the pitlane after a power unit change at Haas.

Position

Driver / Team

1

Oscar Piastri / McLaren

2

Lando Norris / McLaren

3

Max Verstappen / Red Bull

4

Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls

5

George Russell / Mercedes

6

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

7

Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

8

Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

9

Carlos Sainz / Williams

10

Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

11

Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

12

Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull

13

Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber

14

Pierre Gasly / Alpine

15

Alex Albon / Williams

16

Franco Colapinto / Alpine

17

Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber

18

Esteban Ocon / Haas

19

Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

Pitlane

Oliver Bearman / Haas

How To Watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, August 31

Start Time: 09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local

TV: ESPN / ESPN + (US), Sky Sports (UK), Viaplay TV (Netherlands), RTBF (Belgium), Sky Italia (Italy), DAZN (Spain, Portugal, Japan), Canal+ (France), Sky Germany / RTL (Germany), beIN Sports (Turkey), Bandeirantes (Brazil), SuperSport (Africa), Tencent (China), RDS / RDS2 / TNS (Canada), Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico), Fuji TV (Japan), Fox Sports / Foxtel (Australia)

Stream: F1 TV

In the United States, ESPN will broadcast TV coverage of the entire F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Ewan Gale
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.

