F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Starting Grid At Zandvoort
Oscar Piastri will start the 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from pole position after a thrilling qualifying battle with teammate Lando Norris.
The Australian lapped the Circuit Zandvoort 0.012 seconds faster than Norris when it mattered in Q3 and will lead the pack away from the grid.
All four races at the venue since it returned to the calendar in 2021 have been won from pole, making Piastri favourite for victory.
Home hero Max Verstappen sits third while Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar put in a sublime effort to share the second row.
Oliver Bearman will start the race from the pitlane after a power unit change at Haas.
Position
Driver / Team
1
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
2
Lando Norris / McLaren
3
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
4
Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
5
George Russell / Mercedes
6
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
7
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
8
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
9
Carlos Sainz / Williams
10
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
11
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
12
Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
13
Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
14
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
15
Alex Albon / Williams
16
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
17
Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
18
Esteban Ocon / Haas
19
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
Pitlane
Oliver Bearman / Haas
How To Watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Date: Sunday, August 31
Start Time: 09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local
TV: ESPN / ESPN + (US), Sky Sports (UK), Viaplay TV (Netherlands), RTBF (Belgium), Sky Italia (Italy), DAZN (Spain, Portugal, Japan), Canal+ (France), Sky Germany / RTL (Germany), beIN Sports (Turkey), Bandeirantes (Brazil), SuperSport (Africa), Tencent (China), RDS / RDS2 / TNS (Canada), Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico), Fuji TV (Japan), Fox Sports / Foxtel (Australia)
Stream: F1 TV
In the United States, ESPN will broadcast TV coverage of the entire F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend.
