F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Starting Grid At Zandvoort

Oscar Piastri will start the 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from pole position after a thrilling qualifying battle with teammate Lando Norris.

The Australian lapped the Circuit Zandvoort 0.012 seconds faster than Norris when it mattered in Q3 and will lead the pack away from the grid.

All four races at the venue since it returned to the calendar in 2021 have been won from pole, making Piastri favourite for victory.

Home hero Max Verstappen sits third while Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar put in a sublime effort to share the second row.

Oliver Bearman will start the race from the pitlane after a power unit change at Haas.

MORE: How To Watch The F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule, Weather & More

Position Driver / Team 1 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 2 Lando Norris / McLaren 3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 4 Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 5 George Russell / Mercedes 6 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 7 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 8 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 9 Carlos Sainz / Williams 10 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 11 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 12 Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 13 Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 14 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 15 Alex Albon / Williams 16 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 17 Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 18 Esteban Ocon / Haas 19 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin Pitlane Oliver Bearman / Haas

How To Watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, August 31

Start Time: 09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local

TV: ESPN / ESPN + (US), Sky Sports (UK), Viaplay TV (Netherlands), RTBF (Belgium), Sky Italia (Italy), DAZN (Spain, Portugal, Japan), Canal+ (France), Sky Germany / RTL (Germany), beIN Sports (Turkey), Bandeirantes (Brazil), SuperSport (Africa), Tencent (China), RDS / RDS2 / TNS (Canada), Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico), Fuji TV (Japan), Fox Sports / Foxtel (Australia)

Stream: F1 TV

In the United States, ESPN will broadcast TV coverage of the entire F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

The Latest F1 News

Ex-F1 Champion Slams 'No Chemistry' Between Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Betting Odds And Prediction

Bernie Ecclestone Names Ideal Lewis Hamilton Replacement For Ferrari

Lando Norris Responds To F1 Title Race "Luck" Comments