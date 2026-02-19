F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Day 2 Results

While day one of the second week of testing's biggest story was the results at the end of the day - with Mercedes' George Russell topping the session standings after it was all said and done, day two was slightly different.

Ferrari unveiled their memorably unique rear wing design unlike any other within an hour of the day two session starting, when the active aero opened on the main straight, revealing that the Italian team's rear wing rotates almost upside down when in active aero mode.

Lando Norris won the morning session with a time of 1:33.453 after 72 laps completed, before Kimi Antonelli bested his time in the afternoon session, clocking in with a time of 1:32.803.

Mercedes win the day, Ferrari win the occasion

Not a bad day at the office for Kimi Antonelli, who is still only 19 entering his second season. | Mercedes-Benz Media

Day two saw a couple of cars leave the 1:33 range and enter 1:32, with Kimi Antonelli and Oscar Piastri setting times of 1:32.803 and 1:32.861, respectively, with the Italian phenom ending the day top of the pack for the first time this testing period.

While the morning testing went routine in Sakhir, as there were no spins or incidents, there was a routine red flag for testing preparations as a few cars attempted a standing start.

The most important red of the morning was in the color of Ferrari, though, whose aerodynamics wowed the commentators watching and grabbed headlines on social media.

David Croft of Sky Sports called the rear wing 'another great little development' ahead of the 2026 season getting underway, but sadly, we did not get to see much of the SF-26 - Hamilton only completed five laps before heading back to the pits with an unknown issue.

You spin me right round! 😵‍💫



Here's Ferrari's innovative solution to moving the upper flap of the rear wing as part of this season's active aero introduction 👀 #F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/yY0ZcI1Kph — Formula 1 (@F1) February 19, 2026

Norris would end the AM session top of the pack, followed by Max Verstappen, George Russell, Alex Albon, and the speedy-looking Haas of Ollie Bearman, rounding out the top five.

The afternoon session produced more woes for Aston Martin, as Fernando Alonso's car stopped on track and had to be taken back to the pits as yellow flags waved, only a day after Lance Stroll brought out the red flag thanks to his spin.

There was a red flag at the end of proceedings, with the cars lining up for a standing start to cap off what was an interesting day in the Middle East - and Hamilton's Ferrari wowed by launching off the line much quicker than cars around him... could it finally be Ferrari's year?

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli came home with a P1, followed by the two title losers last year in Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

It was a British fourth and fifth, Hamilton's Ferrari followed by Norris in the McLaren, while Franco Colapinto looked solid in the Alpine as he put himself sixth.

Rounding out the top ten were Nico Hülkenberg in seventh, yesterday's session winner George Russell in eighth, and Esteban Ocon and Liam Lawson behind them.

Isack Hadjar, Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll, Arvid Lindblad and Carlos Sainz did not take part in today's session.

Position Driver / Team Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 1:32.803 2 Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.058 3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.359 4 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.605 5 Lando Norris / McLaren +0.650 6 Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.015 7 Nico Hülkenberg / Audi +1.184 8 George Russell / Mercedes +1.308 9 Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.398 10 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.729 11 Alex Albon / Williams +1.752 12 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +2.460 13 Oliver Bearman / Haas +2.476 14 Sergio Pérez / Cadillac +2.566 15 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +4.669 16 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +7.390

The Latest Formula 1 News

FIA Announce Proposal for Controversial Engine Rule Involving Mercedes

Fernando Alonso Makes Bold Aston Martin Car Claim Despite Testing Struggles In Bahrain

Key Red Bull Figure Exits on Eve of New F1 Season

F1 Agrees New Deal With Legendary Circuit — but There’s a Twist