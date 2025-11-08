F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Starting Grid

Lando Norris will start the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race from pole position after a thrilling sprint qualifying session on Friday.

The Formula 1 championship leader edged out Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli in what became a two-way battle for pole, with Oscar Piastri able to take third only.

It sets up what should be an intriguing prologue for Sunday's main grand prix with the top two in the drivers' standings separated by just one car, though a weather warning could derail Saturday's plans.

If the sprint does take place, George Russell will start fourth on the grid ahead of Fernando Alonso, who underlined Aston Martin's fine form with a top five performance at Interlagos.

His teammate Lance Stroll made his first SQ3 since the first sprint weekend of the season in China to take seventh, with the two Aston Martin's split by a frustrated Max Verstappen, who was seen shaking his head as he crossed the line to finish his effort.

Charles Leclerc was the lead Ferrari on a tough day for the Scuderia as it failed to follow-up on its Mexico promise - the Monegasque eighth on the grid and Lewis Hamilton 10th, the seven-time champion hindered by a late spin for Leclerc in SQ2.

The top 10 is rounded out by Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, who made SQ3 on the 15th anniversary of his only F1 pole position at the same venue.

Hamilton is joined by Alex Albon's Williams on the sixth row of the grid, with Pierre Gasly finding form in the Alpine for 13th.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto had his first taste of the Sao Paulo support as he took 14th on the grid in the second Sauber, while Oliver Bearman was slowest in SQ2 for Haas.

Franco Colapinto only narrowly missed out on joining Gasly in the second segment on the day his F1 future was confirmed by Alpine, with Liam Lawson another to be frustrated by his fortune.

Yuki Tsunoda crashed in the sole practice session and that difficult start to the weekend told as he mustered only 18th, with Esteban Ocon 19th in the second Haas.

Carlos Sainz was the surprise of the session, finishing as the slowest overall for Williams.

The sprint must complete two laps not behind the safety car and reach half-distance to allocate full points, which could be crucial in the fight for the drivers' title.

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint starting grid

Position Driver / Team 1 Lando Norris / McLaren 2 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 3 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 4 George Russell / Mercedes 5 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 6 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 7 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 8 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 9 Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 10 Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 11 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 12 Alex Albon / Williams 13 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 14 Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 15 Oliver Bearman / Haas 16 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 17 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 18 Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 19 Esteban Ocon / Haas Pitlane Carlos Sainz / Williams