F1 Sprint Qualifying Results And Report For The Brazilian Grand Prix

Lando Norris continued his form from Mexico to take pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint.

The Formula 1 championship leader set a best effort of 1:09.243s in sprint qualifying at Interlagos to take his first sprint pole of the year.

Norris will start ahead of Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli and McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen is further down the top 10 after fighting his Red Bull throughout the session.

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: SQ3 results

Norris set the fastest time of those opting to set two laps in the eight-minute SQ3 session and found fractions more to ensure he would take top spot.

Antonelli was the only other driver to improve upon the switch from mediums to softs between sessions to take a fine second on the grid. The Italian, who was on pole for the Miami sprint, again excelled in the shortened format to finish two tenths up on teammate George Russell, who starts fourth.

The two Mercedes will be split by Piastri, who despite struggling initially in SQ3 was able to jump up to third and limit the damage with his final flying effort.

Fernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin, split from teammate Lance Stroll by Verstappen, who lamented an "undrivable" car as he shook his head across the start-finish line.

Charles Leclerc was eighth on a tough day for Ferrari, with Isack Hadjar ninth for Sauber and Nico Hulkenberg making the top 10 on the 15th anniversary of his only F1 pole position.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:09.243 2. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.097 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.185 4. George Russell / Mercedes +0.252 5. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.253 6. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.337 7. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.428 8. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.482 9. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.532 10. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.692

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: SQ2 results

The end of SQ2 was rather anticlimactic as Ferrari's struggles meant no improvement could be found.

Leclerc was attempting to improve his time when he spun at Bico de Pato, the resultant yellow flags hindering four of the five in the drop zone.

Rewind to Leclerc's spin in the final moments of SQ2 🎥#F1Sprint #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/8rlP9gn2zR — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2025

It was his teammate who wasn't set back by this moment, though Lewis Hamilton was instead facing his own issues. The Ferrari run plan meant he didn't reach the start-finish line in time to start a final attempt and therefore left him stranded in 11th and out of sprint quali.

He was joined in elimination by Alex Albon for Williams, both drivers within a tenth of the cut-off time.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was 13th ahead of home favorite Gabriel Bortoleto, with Oliver Bearman 15th.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ3 [s] 11. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.076 12. Alex Albon / Williams +0.078 13. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.117 14. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.198 15. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.211

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: SQ1 results

Franco Colapinto's F1 future was confirmed earlier on Friday, but the Alpine driver couldn't celebrate with a place in SQ2.

The Argentine was just 0.060s slower than Antonelli to narrowly miss out on advancing, though he was comfortably faster than Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.

Lawson was one of a number of frustrated drivers after a messy 12-minute session, though he was still ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the parent Red Bull machine.

Tsunoda lost track running with a crash in the sole practice session and that showed as he took 18th on the grid, with Esteban Ocon 19th for Haas.

Carlos Sainz was the big casualty in the opening segment, though, lambasting "the worst execution I have seen in my life" as he rounded out the field. The Spaniard locked up at the first corner of his final flying attempt and will now switch focus to Sunday's main grand prix.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ2 [s] 16. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.060 17. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.285 18. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.311 19. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.491 20. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.749

