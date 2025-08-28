F1 Dutch GP Unveils StunningTrophies

Every Formula 1 driver aims to finish a race as the winner and take home the biggest trophy of the three on offer, with the two next best on the day also taking home an ornament for their residences.



Unlike other sports, where the trophy designs remain largely similar year-on-year, each grand prix delivers an award unique to its own event and for most circuits, these designs are changed every year.

It means that the trophy reveal pre-race weekend is now a social media highlight as fans wait to see what the winner will be earning at the end of Sunday's battle.

Hand-crafted masterpieces at Zandvoort

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend, the race organizers have revealed a stunning set of trophies on offer for the top three drivers and winning constructor.

Hand-crafted, the white porcelain cups have been ornately decorated with blue paint. Gold and orange lions adorn the trophies for the winning driver and team while second will take home a red lion and third will earn a blue lion.

Who will win the Dutch Grand Prix year?

Home hero Max Verstappen will be eager to ensure one of the stunning trophies ends up in his hands during what is sure to be a festival-like event at the Dutch seaside resort.

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The four-time world champion won the first three races back at Zandvoort after the circuit ended its 36-year calendar absence in 2021 but was forced to give up his unbeaten streak here when Lando Norris dominated the 2024 event.

McLaren driver Norris beat Verstappen by 22 seconds 12 months ago and with the Papaya squad's dominance only getting stronger this season, it is likely the Briton or teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri will take the golden lion home on Sunday.

But rain is forecast across the weekend and could throw a spanner in the works, especially if it arrives on the first lap as it did at a chaotic 2023 running of the Dutch Grand Prix.

