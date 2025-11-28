F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 1 Results And Report

Oscar Piastri got one up on McLaren teammate Lando Norris ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend by setting the fastest time in the only practice session at the Lusail International Circuit.

The Australian set the benchmark time of a 1:20.924s to finish just 0.058s faster than championship leader Norris, who can wrap up a maiden Formula 1 drivers' title by outscoring Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just two points across the sprint weekend.

Fernando Alonso was third quickest for Aston Martin as a number of drivers struggles with blustery conditions.

As is often the case on a sprint weekend, hard tires were the order of the day to start the hour off with, cars continuously circulating to gather as much data as possible ahead of the rest of the event.

Charles Leclerc risked damage when running wide and over the kerb at the final corner in the opening quarter of an hour, while Verstappen cut Turn 8 after a snap of oversteer through Turn 7.

Norris suffered a similar snap at Turn 5 and ran off track, while Leclerc continued to struggle behind the wheel of the Ferrari.

MORE: Qatar Grand Prix Preview: 3 Key Storylines Ahead Of Lusail Sprint Weekend

"I cannot feel a thing," said the Monegasque as he exited the track again, with a power steering issue clearly hindering his preparation.

It was clear that the wind was playing havoc on corner entry for the entire field and that was no different when soft tires went on for the final 12 minutes for qualifying simulations.

But when the checkered flag flew, it was Piastri who had come out on top, marginally ahead of Norris, with the Briton having gone wide at the final corner on his second flying attempt.

Alonso was third ahead of Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar to underline the mixed-up order from the frantic practice session.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen was still sixth despite his battles with set-up, though he was almost six-tenths down on the McLarens.

Alex Albon ensured both Williams were in the top 10, finishing a tenth up on Leclerc, while Lance Stroll was ninth in the second Aston Martin and Kimi Antonelli was the lead Mercedes to round out the top 10.

Drivers now go straight into sprint qualifying later in the afternoon with parc ferme conditions enforced as soon as cars roll out onto the circuit, with a maximum of eight points available in Saturday's sprint.

MORE: Max Verstappen Shares Shocking F1 Retirement Threat

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: FP1 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 1:20.924 2. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.058 3. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.386 4. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.480 5. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.579 6. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.580 7. Alex Albon / Williams +0685 8. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.744 9. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.745 10. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.774 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.859 12. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.870 13. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.872 14. George Russell / Mercedes +0.900 15. Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.002 16. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +1.002 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.172 18. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.500 19. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.638 20. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +2.605