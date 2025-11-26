Qatar Grand Prix Preview: 3 Key Storylines Ahead Of Lusail Sprint Weekend

Formula 1 enters the penultimate race weekend of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix off the back of yet another dramatic twist in the race for the drivers' world championship.

Lando Norris had taken a major step towards a maiden title with second place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend, leaving Sin City with a 30-point lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and a 42-point advantage over race-winner Max Verstappen.

But a disqualification for both McLarens post-race means that just 24 points separate Piastri and Verstappen from the championship lead.

With the question marks from that saga lingering going into the final sprint weekend of the year, what are the key storylines as F1 arrives in Lusail?

McLaren faces crucial weekend



McLaren Racing

There's no doubting that having both cars disqualified in Las Vegas was a nightmare scenario for McLaren, one that was entirely unnecessary given the state of the championship.

A lack of data from practice given conditions meant that the team had to guess its way into selecting a ride-height set-up, one which was clearly too aggressive. Going too far on the risky side was almost inexcusable when Norris had a buffer in the title race.

Arriving at a Lusail International Circuit characterized by its high tire wear and aggressive kerbs, the championship-winning constructor has to get on top of whatever caused the Nevada nightmare, especially knowing that there will again be a lack of practice data at a sprint weekend.



Most disqualifications for plank wear have come on a sprint weekend in recent years, so the team must take a cautious approach. After all, Norris can afford not to be victorious this weekend.

McLaren driver Lando Norris (4) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If he outscores his rivals by two points in Qatar, he will be champion even before Abu Dhabi. But the main aim will be to ensure he remains with a healthy lead going into the season finale; otherwise, alarms will be ringing.



Will Ferrari find a positive as season nears an end?



Ferrari's recent fortunes have been pretty gloomy.

A double non-finish in Brazil led chairman John Elkann to speak out against drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that in essence, they drive more, speak less.

Man and machine 🔴 pic.twitter.com/httvi2TKiL — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 25, 2025

It wasn't the spark of influence that perhaps Elkann was hoping for as the Scuderia labored to a double points score in Las Vegas.



Leclerc never featured in the battle for a podium with Verstappen, the McLarens [before disqualification] and the Mercedes drivers, while Hamilton only just made it into the points having qualified last, later suggesting he wasn't looking forward to the next races, nor next season.



With what comes across as doom and gloom at the Maranello-based outfit likely to last throughout the winter, a strong showing in either of the last two races would be welcomed, and perhaps the sprint format provides that opportunity.



Mandated tire stints: What will that mean for the race?



Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The Qatar GP will again feature mandated tire stints during race day due to Pirelli safety concerns.



The Italian manufacturer has imposed a 25-lap limit on any tire set, given the demands placed on tires at the Lusail circuit, based on previously gathered data. It follows a similar measure introduced for the 2023 running of the race, where 18-lap stints created a mandatory three-stop race. This year, there will be a minimum of two pit stops in order to get to the end.



“This measure has been deemed necessary, following analysis of the tyres used in 2024," a Pirelli statement explained.



"Last year, several tyres, particularly the left front, had reached the maximum wear level. These conditions, combined with the high lateral energy had increased the structural fatigue of the construction.”

From what we have seen in 2023 and this year's Monaco Grand Prix, where a mandatory two-stop was enforced, the spectacle could take a hit with the measures in place. But a bit more championship drama would make up for anything lost.

The Latest F1 News

Adrian Newey's Shock New F1 Role Confirmed As Aston Martin Reveal Management Changes

Hospitality at Hilton Grand Vacations Starts With Decades of Passion for Formula 1 [Exclusive]

Toto Wolff Reveals Prediction For Kimi Antonelli After Impressive Las Vegas Display

IBM Is Redefining Ferrari’s Relationship With the Modern Formula 1 Fan