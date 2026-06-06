F1 Qualifying Results and Report for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli edged out Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a scintillating qualifying session to secure pole for the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Italian championship leader found pace when it counted, as did Verstappen, to outpace pre-event favorite Ferrari - Antonelli setting the benchmark with a 1:12.051s.

Hamilton's fine form of late continued as he led Ferrari's charge, while Charles Leclerc was fourth. But the Monegasque faces a nervous wait to find out what damage a late wall-hit will have caused ahead of the Sunday.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Q1 Results

TGR Haas F1 Team

Unlike most qualifying sessions across the season, drivers embarked on multiple laps to maximize on-track time, with cars fuelled up for the majority of the session and hot pitstops used for changing tires, rather than retreating into garages.

It meant that the timing screen was changing like a fruit machine, especially with the track surface evolving.

Despite the close confines of the walls around the Principality's streets, there was little incident in terms of collision or impediment, though George Russell got away with a slide into the higher Mirabeau.

But there was a red flag with two minutes and 11 seconds left on the clock, with Gabriel Bortoleto left stranded at the Nouvelle Chicane.

The Brazilian clipped the inside barrier at the chicane, breaking the front-left suspension on his Audi and coming to a halt. It was a disappointing end to what had been a promising Friday and Saturday in the R26.

That did leave a scramble for position at the end of the pitlane when the resumption came, as time benefited those already in the top 16.

There is NO margin for error in Monaco! 🤯



This is the impact which ended Gabi Bortoleto's Qualifying prematurely 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/jfrNLPmvAC — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

And the only driver to pull a lap out of the bag was Williams' Carlos Sainz, who jumped from 18th to 10th with the very last lap of the session, surviving at the expense of Haas' Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman was joined in elimination by Cadillac's Sergio Perez, who continued his strong vein of form by matching Ocon's time to qualify 18th.

Oliver Bearman was fortunate to take part having crashed late in FP3 but with his Haas mechanics completing the rebuild, the Briton was able to take 19th, albeit hindered by the Bortoleto crash when on his best lap.

Valtteri Bottas was 20th in the second Cadillac ahead of the two Aston Martins, Fernando Alonso ahead of Lance Stroll.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17 Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.037 18 Sergio Perez / Cadillac +0.062 19 Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.129 20 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +0.598 21 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.664 22 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.376

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Q2 Results

Verstappen certainly wasn't happy with Sainz and Williams after this close pit lane moment! 😳🤏#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/Aqvf2HzUKZ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

With Bortoleto out for the day, just 15 cars were left to battle for a Q3 spot - two of which almost came to blows in the pitlane before Q2 even started.

Sainz was released into the fast lane in front of Max Verstappen, drawing ire from the four-time champion, yet there was no investigation into the incident from the race stewards.

While focus was on the bottom five in the race to reach the top 10, the pace of McLaren had caught the eye, having been some way adrift of Ferrari and Mercedes in the three practice sessions. All of a sudden, there was an eight-way chance for pole coming to Q3.

Heading into the final runs, Liam Lawson and Nico Hulkenberg were occupying the final two Q3 spots behind the usual suspects, albeit with just four-tenths between ninth and 14th.

Lawson was able to improve and cement his place in Q3, while Pierre Gasly set his best lap of the weekend to clinch 10th.

That left an all-Williams sixth row on the grid with Alex Albon ahead of Sainz, both improving on their last laps. Hulkenberg was ultimately shuffled down to 13th despite Audi's early promise, with Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad slowest in the session.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11 Alex Albon / Williams +0.025 12 Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.053 13 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +0.140 14 Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.233 15 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +0.486 16 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi No Time

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Q3 Results

Leclerc actually hit the wall at Tabac in the final moments of Quali 🤯



He stopped his Ferrari on track at Rascasse at the end 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/xcZ3LGPsK4 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

A thrilling first run threw up a likely three-way battle for pole, with Antonelli, Verstappen and Hamilton eking ahead of the competition.

Antonelli's 1:12.375s was fastest but only just from Verstappen, who was 0.001s slower even with a lairy near-miss at La Rascasse. Hamilton was the only other driver within two-tenths of the championship leader, with Leclerc down in 10th after a huge slide at Massenet.

Another lap came and went for Leclerc, but into the final two minutes, somehow the home favorite lept to the top of the standings with a sublime middle sector.

It wasn't done yet though with the other nine cars yet to lap again.

Challengers came and went, but it was Verstappen who was the first of the pole contenders to cross the line - two-tenths up on Leclerc.

Hamilton came next with a new fastest middle sector, but such was his former nemesis' final sector, the Ferrari driver took provisional second on the grid.

Yet somehow, Antonelli drew a lap from nowhere to snatch pole by the smallest of margins, throwing down another statement in the race for the drivers' title.

Leclerc was fourth but, in his eagerness to go faster at the end, slid into the barrier at Tabac, damaging the rear-right corner of his SF-26.

Isack Hadjar was fifth ahead of Russell, who could see his championship deficit hit 50 points on Sunday, with the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris seventh and eighth.

Gasly and Lawson rounded out the top 10.

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 1:12.051 2 Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.043 3 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.228 4 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.300 5 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +0.383 6 George Russell / Mercedes +0.394 7 Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.573 8 Lando Norris / McLaren +0.714 9 Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.175 10 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.361