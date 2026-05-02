F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris Dominates, Kimi Antonelli Penalized at Miami Grand Prix 2026

Lando Norris dominated the Miami Grand Prix sprint to break Mercedes' monopoly over Formula 1 in 2026.

The McLaren driver led from lights to flag to pick up eight points and kickstart his title defense, finishing ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

It was the first showing under race conditions of the tweaked technical regulations after a five-week enforced break, with fewer overtakes on track than in the initial block of three races.

Norris dominance

Lando Norris, McLaren | McLaren Racing

Before the sprint even began, there was trouble for Nico Hulkenberg, who was forced to stop on his lap to the grid as his engine expired with flames emerging from the rear of his R26.

With the 20 other cars on the grid, as well as Arvid Lindblad in the pitlane after changes under parc ferme conditions, a minute of silence was held for F1 and CART legend Alex Zanardi, who passed away on May 1.

When the lights went out, Kimi Antonelli had another nightmare start as he bogged down and stuttered away from the grid, the short run to Turn 1 allowing him to remain in fourth. Norris led away from Piastri, with Leclerc third in the Ferrari.

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LIGHTS OUT!



Norris leads the field away but it's a poor start for Antonelli who drops down a few places!#F1Sprint #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/fGBmjHe1aG — Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2026

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battled for the same piece of racetrack, with the Red Bull driver emerging from Turn 3 in sixth, ahead of his former title rival. The positions were swapped a lap later.

Confirmation came that Lindblad joined Hulkenberg as a did-not-start while on track, Leclerc was leading a train of five in the battle for third as the McLarens began to stretch clear.

But the first racing laps after changes to the regulations during the April break did not throw up the yo-yo racing that had characterized the opening three rounds of the season, albeit at a Miami circuit that is easier on energy management than the preceding venues.

Antonelli was struggling and by lap seven had dropped out of the Overtake Mode detection buffer to Leclerc. Teammate George Russell wanted to get a move on and did with a move to the inside at Turn 17.

A lap later, Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton at Turn 11, though the Dutchman ran wide, forcing both off track and leading to a message from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase asking to let the Ferrari back through.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At the same time, Antonelli went steaming back around the outside of Russell for fourth, though the Silver Arrows had now fallen over three seconds behind Leclerc in third.

Verstappen made the move stick on Hamilton at Turn 17 on lap nine in the battle of the 'Macarena' rear wings - Red Bull's latest upgrade paying dividends down the long back straight.

Having stunted the Mercedes charge, Leclerc was free to chase down the top two and while Norris was comfortable in front, Piastri was beginning to struggle with grip on his rear tires.

But there was nothing the Monegasque could do to trouble Piastri, as Norris eased home with a gap of over four seconds.

Antonelli kept fourth ahead of Russell, with Verstappen, Hamilton and Pierre Gasly completing the points for the top eight. However, the Italian championship leader picked up a five-second time penalty for multiple track limit violations, promoting Russell and Verstappen ahead of him.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Isack Hadjar pulled off a scintillating move at Turn 4 to clinch ninth ahead of Franco Colapinto, albeit missing out on the points-paying positions.

Gabriel Bortoleto was a lonely 11th for Audi ahead of the Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.

Carlos Sainz was 14th as Williams struggled for pace again, Liam Lawson chasing the Spaniard right to the line.

Fernando Alonso was 17 seconds further back after passing Sergio Perez's Cadillac on the last lap, with Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll next in the order.

Alex Albon had to pit for a new front wing but was still able to finish ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who rounded out the field for Cadillac.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Sprint results

Position Driver / Team 1 Lando Norris / McLaren 2 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 3 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 4 George Russell / Mercedes 5 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 6 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 7 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 8 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 9 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 10 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 11 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 12 Esteban Ocon / Haas 13 Oliver Bearman / Haas 14 Carlos Sainz / Williams 15 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 16 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 17 Sergio Perez / Cadillac 18 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 19 Alex Albon / Williams 20 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac DNS Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls DNS Nico Hulkenberg / Audi