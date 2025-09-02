Isack Hadjar's Remarkable F1 Turnaround: "I Thought My Life Was Over"

Isack Hadjar was one of the stories of the Dutch Grand Prix after securing a stunning maiden Formula 1 podium at Zandvoort.

The Racing Bulls rookie started fourth on the grid and benefited from Lando Norris' retirement late in the race as his McLaren ground to a halt to finish third, behind Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

It was a fine way to cap off what has so far been a stunning response to a nightmare welcome to the championship that ended with Hadjar in tears as he walked through the paddock.

Hadjar: "You bounce back quickly"

Hadjar was prepared for one of the most important days of his life when he took to the track at Albert Park, Melbourne, for the Australian Grand Prix. It was his debut weekend in F1 and for rookies, one of the most difficult.



A testing street layout on the best of days, rain fell on race day to make the circuit surface treacherous. Hadjar wouldn't make the start, crashing on the formation lap.



It led to instant questions over his position in the sport as he trudged back through the paddock, clearly in tears though his crash helmet remained on his head - consoled only by Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, who gave the Frenchman some words of advice.

Fast forward to Zandvoort and Hadjar's excellence has led to a result that he wouldn't have expected in at least his first season, given the monopoly over the sport the big four teams in McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes have had in recent times.



It wasn't just through fortune in Norris' retirement either - Hadjar had the pace to keep tabs on Verstappen ahead and hold off the advances of George Russell and Charles Leclerc at various stages to cement what would have been a strong fourth-place anyway.

Speaking about the turnaround from debut to podium in the FIA's post-race press conference, Hadjar explained: "After what happened in Australia, in the car, obviously, I thought my life was over.

"But then you realise it can happen and you bounce back very quickly from that. Then to have a podium without too much miracles and not much going on ahead—no, I didn’t expect it, especially that fast in the season.

"Already finishing fourth on pure pace would have been a mighty result. But finishing third, I’m just over the moon."

