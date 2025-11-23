F1 Standings After Max Verstappen Wins The Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris tightened his grip on a maiden Formula 1 drivers' title despite losing out on victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to rival Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver kept his slim hopes of a fifth world title alive with victory, capitalizing on a mistake from Norris as he defended from pole position into Turn 1.

But while the gap between the duo closed to 42 points, the overall lead at the top stretched to 30 as Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri could muster only fourth, benefitting from a penalty for Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

It means that Norris can wrap up the title at the Qatar Grand Prix next weekend, which is a sprint weekend, with either Piastri or Verstappen needing to be within 25 points heading to Abu Dhabi.

George Russell's third-place finish consolidated his position in fourth in the standings as he drew 69 points ahead of Charles Leclerc, who wound up sixth.

Fifth for Antonelli from 17th on the grid after a stellar 48-lap stint on the hard tires ensured that he closed in on Lewis Hamilton's sixth place in the standings, the Ferrari driver himself scoring a point having started 19th.

Alex Albon retired from the race but is comfortably eighth in the standings, though the race for to fill the rest of the top 10 is hotting up.

Isack Hadjar [47 points], Nico Hulkenberg [45 points] and Carlos Sainz [44 points] all scored points with top 10 finishes, while Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso [both 40 points] and Liam Lawson [36 points] all remain in the hunt despite failing to score.

At the bottom of the table, Franco Colapinto remains scoreless since taking over from Jack Doohan at Alpine at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - the duo the only drivers not to score this term.

2025 F1 drivers' standings after the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Position / Driver Points 1. Lando Norris 408 2. Oscar Piastri 378 3. Max Verstappen 366 4. George Russell 291 5. Charles Leclerc 222 6. Lewis Hamilton 149 7. Kimi Antonelli 132 8. Alex Albon 73 9. Isack Hadjar 47 10. Nico Hulkenberg 45 11. Carlos Sainz 44 12. Oliver Bearman 40 13. Fernando Alonso 40 14. Liam Lawson 36 15. Lance Stroll 32 16. Esteban Ocon 30 17. Yuki Tsunoda 28 18. Pierre Gasly 22 19. Gabriel Bortoleto 19 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

2025 F1 constructors' standings after the Las Vegas Grand Prix

With McLaren's title long confirmed, the focus is fully turned to the race for second.

Another strong showing for both Mercedes drivers has helped eke the gap betw Red Bull and Ferrari out, with the German manufacturer 31 points to the good.

Red Bull has a 20-point gap to Ferrari given the Scuderia's recent struggles, though the lack of help for Verstappen from Yuki Tsunoda means the runner-up spot seems unlikely.

Williams remains in control of fifth in the standings, with Racing Bulls gapping Aston Martin by 14 points.

Position / Team Points C. McLaren 786 2. Mercedes 423 3. Red Bull 391 4. Ferrari 371 5. Williams 117 6. Racing Bulls 86 7. Aston Martin 72 8. Haas 70 9. Sauber 64 10. Alpine 22

