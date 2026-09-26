F1 Standings and Results After the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Azerbaijan Qualifying Session might have seen George Russell on pole by a shocking 8 tenths of a second, but that was not the highlight of the session. During Q1, the championship leader, his Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli crashed into the wall and was out of the session – ultimately starting in P16.

Just a few weeks ago at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Antonelli was able to drive his Mercedes from P18 to win the race... and that result is fresh in everyone's minds. However, by just Lap 5, Antonelli had only made up one place. In the end, thanks to safety cars and crashes in the positions ahead of him, he finished P5.

In the end, after a tight race to the finish after the final safety car, it was George Russell who won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but not without pressure. It was a drag race to the line for Max Verstappen, who was separated by 1 tenth of a second at the line. This is a double podium for Red Bull, with Isack Hadjar finishing in 3rd – a triumphant return from his injury.

Albon's Crash Turns the Race into a Sprint

On Lap 31 out of 51, Alex Albon lost control and hit the barriers during his fight with Esteban Ocon's Haas. Due to his location on track and damage to the Tech-Pro barriers, a full safety car was called. The importance of this safety car is that nearly everyone had not pitted yet.

May 2, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Williams driver Alex Albon (23) during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix qualifications at the Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In theory, this wouldn't be an issue with several drivers solidly free of their teammates... except for Red Bull. The pair of Verstappen and Hadjar had raced next to each other the entire race. Hadjar seemingly returned from his injury to sufficiently push his 4-time world champion teammate. If anything can be taken away from Baku, it's that Verstappen and Hadjar were playing a beautiful team game to maximize points.

Even more importantly, this double stack occurred with Verstappen in the final podium position. Even so, crucially, the gap that George Russell had pulled until this point was 11 seconds over Oscar Piastri in 2nd... and 35 seconds over his teammate, Antonelli, in 8th. With a full safety car, that gap has been neutralized.

Safety Cars Breed Safety Cars?

This phrase isn't often applied to Formula 1 racing in 2026, or even in the current era. However, Azerbaijan is a track that loves to throw a wrench in things.

After the initial safety car, the restart came essentially at the start-finish line. George took the lead, as expected, with Verstappen leapfrogging Piastri into P2; then the chaos ensued.

Lando Norris, McLaren, at the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | McLaren Racing

Franco Colapinto locked up into the first turn, swept into his teammate Pierre Gasly, who swept into Lando Norris. This ended the race for Gasly and Norris. To the shock of everyone, at the same time, entirely unrelated to this crash.... Arvid Lindblad locked up into Turn 1 as well. This lockup took out his teammate Liam Lawson – nearly colliding with the same group that crashed just before.

Lawson and Lindblad were able to continue, but both Alpines and Lando Norris were forced to retire their cars in the runoff area of Turn 1.

Chaos on the restart behind Russell 😮



The Alpines have collided and collected Norris at the same time around Turn 1 💥#F1 #AzerbaijanGP | LAP 36/51 pic.twitter.com/w0tYuWrV9D — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2026

Just two laps after this VSC, Oscar Piastri locked up and was forced to bail out into a runoff area – throwing a local yellow flag and taking him out of the podium positions. This is heartbreaking for Piastri, who was running in 3rd and would have been his first podium since Miami earlier this season.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Results

Position Driver Team 1. George Russell Mercedes 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 3. Isack Hadjar Red Bull 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 6. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 7. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 8. Esteban Ocon Haas 9. Oliver Bearman Haas 10. Carlos Sainz Williams 11. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 12. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 13. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 14. Oscar Piastri McLaren 15. Sergio Perez Cadillac 16. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF Franco Colapinto Alpine DNF Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF Lando Norris McLaren DNF Alex Albon Williams DNF Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin

F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position Driver / Team Points 1. Kimi Antonelli/ Mercedes 302 2. George Russell/ Mercedes 236 3. Lewis Hamilton/ Ferrari 199 4. Lando Norris/ McLaren 186 5. Charles Leclerc/ Ferrari 179 6. Max Verstappen/ Red Bull 163 7. Oscar Piastri/ McLaren 120 8. Isack Hadjar/ Red Bull 86 9. Liam Lawson/ Racing Bulls 59 10. Pierre Gasly/ Alpine 41 11. Arvid Lindblad/ Racing Bulls 37 12. Franco Colapinto/ Alpine 27 13. Oliver Bearman / Haas 20 14. Gabriel Bortoleto/ Audi 10 15. Esteban Ocon/ Haas 7 16. Nico Hulkenberg/ Audi 7 17. Carlos Sainz/ Williams 7 18. Alex Albon/ Williams 5 19. Fernando Alonso/ Aston Martin 3 20. Yuki Tsunoda/ Racing Bulls 1 21. Lance Stroll/ Aston Martin 0 22. Valtteri Bottas/ Cadillac 0 23. Sergio Perez/ Cadillac 0

F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 538 2. Ferrari 378 3. McLaren 306 4. Red Bull 249 5. Racing Bulls 96 6. Alpine 68 7. Haas 27 8. Audi 17 9. Williams 12 10. Aston Martin 3 11. Cadillac 0

Next week, the F1 World Championship travels to Sepang, Malaysia, to replace the Bahrain Grand Prix. Although the F1 teams will race in Malaysia, the race is still called the Bahrain Grand Prix and the green flag will fly at 3:00 AM ET.