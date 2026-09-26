F1 Standings and Results After the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Azerbaijan Qualifying Session might have seen George Russell on pole by a shocking 8 tenths of a second, but that was not the highlight of the session. During Q1, the championship leader, his Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli crashed into the wall and was out of the session – ultimately starting in P16.
Just a few weeks ago at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Antonelli was able to drive his Mercedes from P18 to win the race... and that result is fresh in everyone's minds. However, by just Lap 5, Antonelli had only made up one place. In the end, thanks to safety cars and crashes in the positions ahead of him, he finished P5.
In the end, after a tight race to the finish after the final safety car, it was George Russell who won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but not without pressure. It was a drag race to the line for Max Verstappen, who was separated by 1 tenth of a second at the line. This is a double podium for Red Bull, with Isack Hadjar finishing in 3rd – a triumphant return from his injury.
Albon's Crash Turns the Race into a Sprint
On Lap 31 out of 51, Alex Albon lost control and hit the barriers during his fight with Esteban Ocon's Haas. Due to his location on track and damage to the Tech-Pro barriers, a full safety car was called. The importance of this safety car is that nearly everyone had not pitted yet.
In theory, this wouldn't be an issue with several drivers solidly free of their teammates... except for Red Bull. The pair of Verstappen and Hadjar had raced next to each other the entire race. Hadjar seemingly returned from his injury to sufficiently push his 4-time world champion teammate. If anything can be taken away from Baku, it's that Verstappen and Hadjar were playing a beautiful team game to maximize points.
Even more importantly, this double stack occurred with Verstappen in the final podium position. Even so, crucially, the gap that George Russell had pulled until this point was 11 seconds over Oscar Piastri in 2nd... and 35 seconds over his teammate, Antonelli, in 8th. With a full safety car, that gap has been neutralized.
Safety Cars Breed Safety Cars?
This phrase isn't often applied to Formula 1 racing in 2026, or even in the current era. However, Azerbaijan is a track that loves to throw a wrench in things.
After the initial safety car, the restart came essentially at the start-finish line. George took the lead, as expected, with Verstappen leapfrogging Piastri into P2; then the chaos ensued.
Franco Colapinto locked up into the first turn, swept into his teammate Pierre Gasly, who swept into Lando Norris. This ended the race for Gasly and Norris. To the shock of everyone, at the same time, entirely unrelated to this crash.... Arvid Lindblad locked up into Turn 1 as well. This lockup took out his teammate Liam Lawson – nearly colliding with the same group that crashed just before.
Lawson and Lindblad were able to continue, but both Alpines and Lando Norris were forced to retire their cars in the runoff area of Turn 1.
Just two laps after this VSC, Oscar Piastri locked up and was forced to bail out into a runoff area – throwing a local yellow flag and taking him out of the podium positions. This is heartbreaking for Piastri, who was running in 3rd and would have been his first podium since Miami earlier this season.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Results
Position
Driver
Team
1.
George Russell
Mercedes
2.
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3.
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
4.
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
5.
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
6.
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
7.
Arvid Lindblad
Racing Bulls
8.
Esteban Ocon
Haas
9.
Oliver Bearman
Haas
10.
Carlos Sainz
Williams
11.
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi
12.
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
13.
Gabriel Bortoleto
Audi
14.
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
15.
Sergio Perez
Cadillac
16.
Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac
DNF
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
DNF
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
DNF
Lando Norris
McLaren
DNF
Alex Albon
Williams
DNF
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
DNF
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Position
Driver / Team
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli/ Mercedes
302
2.
George Russell/ Mercedes
236
3.
Lewis Hamilton/ Ferrari
199
4.
Lando Norris/ McLaren
186
5.
Charles Leclerc/ Ferrari
179
6.
Max Verstappen/ Red Bull
163
7.
Oscar Piastri/ McLaren
120
8.
Isack Hadjar/ Red Bull
86
9.
Liam Lawson/ Racing Bulls
59
10.
Pierre Gasly/ Alpine
41
11.
Arvid Lindblad/ Racing Bulls
37
12.
Franco Colapinto/ Alpine
27
13.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
20
14.
Gabriel Bortoleto/ Audi
10
15.
Esteban Ocon/ Haas
7
16.
Nico Hulkenberg/ Audi
7
17.
Carlos Sainz/ Williams
7
18.
Alex Albon/ Williams
5
19.
Fernando Alonso/ Aston Martin
3
20.
Yuki Tsunoda/ Racing Bulls
1
21.
Lance Stroll/ Aston Martin
0
22.
Valtteri Bottas/ Cadillac
0
23.
Sergio Perez/ Cadillac
0
F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
538
2.
Ferrari
378
3.
McLaren
306
4.
Red Bull
249
5.
Racing Bulls
96
6.
Alpine
68
7.
Haas
27
8.
Audi
17
9.
Williams
12
10.
Aston Martin
3
11.
Cadillac
0
Next week, the F1 World Championship travels to Sepang, Malaysia, to replace the Bahrain Grand Prix. Although the F1 teams will race in Malaysia, the race is still called the Bahrain Grand Prix and the green flag will fly at 3:00 AM ET.
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.