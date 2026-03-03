Fans React To F1 Star Charles Leclerc's Marriage To Alexandra Saint Mleux

It has been an up-and-down couple of years in Formula One for Charles Leclerc, but his recent marriage to girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux - who has now taken the Leclerc last name - is sure to be a highlight of not only his year, but his life as a whole.

Three months after a fifth-placed finish in the 2025 Formula One standings, Leclerc posted a video to Instagram of the two partaking in a civil marriage that has already racked up over seven million likes.

Social media has been in a frenzy since both Leclerc and Saint Mleux posted their marriage content - here are the highlights.

'A day we’ll forever remember', says Leclerc on new marriage

Leclerc's two posts on Instagram about the wedding have combined for over 13 million likes at the time of writing, and some big names have congratulated the Monegasque superstar.

"A day we’ll forever remember. 🤍

Part one is done and part 2 will be next year with all of our close ones." Leclerc's caption on his second post

The official F1 account posted a simple 'Congratulations to you both!' followed by a bunch of heart emojis fitting for the occasion. F1 commentator Rachel Brookes echoed the same sentiment, adding 'beautiful' at the end of her response.

"Congratulations to you both! ❤️❤️❤️" @f1 on Instagram

"Huge congratulations to you both. Beautiful! ❤️" @rachelbrookes on Instagram

Charles Leclerc has made himself into a modern Ferrari icon at only 28 years of age, but a title still eludes him. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Meanwhile on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans took a more comedic angle to the news Leclerc and Saint Mieux were married.

One Leclerc fan wrote, in jest:

"ooooh I’m Charles Leclerc. I make 40 million dollars a year to be Ferrari’s golden boy. I get to celebrate marrying my model wife by driving universally beloved, vintage Ferrari cars around my gorgeous, scenic hometown where I am a local hero." @sharl_leclerc16 on X

Others focused on the couple's dog, Leo, being in a considerable amount of the wedding photos, pointing out how enamored the two are with their canine friend.

One post from @Silvocedes highlighted the breed of the Leclercs' dog, saying "Death, Taxes and that Cylindrical... dog in every Leclerc family image."

Another angle fans were surprised by was the fact Saint Mieux took Leclerc's last name, with the couple choosing to not double-barrel or for Leclerc to take his now-wife's name, with a couple of posts, from @sollegin and @mintifosa1644, suggesting it would have been interesting for the latter to occur.

@sollegin wrote: "Charles Saint Mleux is a way prettier name than Alexandria Leclerc"

@mintifosa1644 commented: "i dont even care abt the whole feminism part of alex taking charles name bcs she can do whatever she wants its the fact the leclerc is a supermarket chain and saint mleux just goes incredibly hard"

Another angle highlighted the fact that immediately after the two were civilly wed, the two would attend the Australian Grand Prix, with @wdclebbl saying "you get married to charles leclerc [sic] and your honeymoon is the f***ing australian gp [sic]"

Charles Leclerc will be in action at the Australian Grand Prix on 6-8 March in his iconic Ferrari.