Beware Max Verstappen, a New TV Deal and More to Watch at the U.S. Grand Prix
One of the longest seasons in Formula One history has reached its final quarter and with just six races to go, the traveling circus returns stateside for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.
What awaits motorsports fans in Austin is one of the most competitive championship battles of the last decade and certainly the most since Max Verstappen won the title on the final lap of the final race during the 2021 season. Oscar Piastri is the clear front-runner thanks to his early-season success, but McLaren teammate Lando Norris remains within striking distance. Plus, no one is driving better than Verstappen since the summer break, and even George Russell remains in the mix after a dominant showing in Singapore.
Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes has solidified its lineup and the rest of the field chases after Williams as the paddock prepares to don cowboy boots and dig into platters of Texas barbeque. Here’s what to keep an eye on in the 2025 U.S. Grand Prix, as well as the full schedule and how to watch.
The title race is on, and here comes Verstappen
It seems only fitting that we should close this regulations period, largely dominated by Red Bull and later McLaren, with three drivers from the two teams racing in the closest driver’s championship fight since 2021—the final year of the previous regulations period.
A total of 63 points separates Piastri and the third-place Verstappen, while Norris splits the gap, a mere 22 points shy of his championship-leading teammate. But there’s no denying that it’s Verstappen who’s had the momentum of late.
2025 F1 Championship Contenders
Total Points
Points Since Summer Break (4 races)
Oscar Piastri
336
52
Lando Norris
314
39
Max Verstappen
273
86
George Russell
237
65
It’s difficult to separate Verstappen’s recent form and the departure of Christian Horner as team principal following the British Grand Prix. Since the leadership change, the four-time reigning world champion has scored the most points on the grid and his Red Bull car looks renewed under new boss Laurent Mekies.
A lot would need to break Verstappen’s way for him to capture a fifth straight title, starting this weekend at the Circuit of Americas. The 28-year-old has always been reliable in Austin, having won three consecutive times from 2021 to ’23, before finishing third last season. (Verstappen won the sprint race and was just .031 seconds from being on pole for the ’24 Grand Prix.)
If Verstappen is able to replicate last year’s sprint result and land on the top step of the podium Sunday, McLaren should be worried.
Mercedes’s momentum
It’s not outlandish to say that Russell’s wire-to-wire win in Singapore was one of the most impressive individual performances in F1 this year. For someone who has won just one other time in 2025, the drive didn’t come completely out of nowhere, but displayed the type of dominance we’ve been accustomed to from Verstappen on this year’s McLarens.
Mercedes made the smart call and rewarded Russell for the result, announcing a multiyear extension with the 27-year-old earlier this week. Rookie Kimi Antonelli will also be back with the team for at least 2026—a sign of commitment to a 19-year-old who’s had an up-and-down season.
But between Russell’s win in Singapore and back-to-back top-five finishes for Antonelli, it’s clear that the tide is rising once again at Mercedes. While it’s difficult to project exactly which teams will be front-runners at the start of a new regulations period, a team with Toto Wolff in charge, a history of success of producing the best engine and a balanced driver’s lineup feels like a good bet.
Russell may be too far behind to crack the top three in this year’s standings, but Mercedes’ current trajectory suggests that he’ll be competing for the top spot in 2026.
Is F1’s depth better than ever?
While most eyes have been focused on Piastri, Norris and Verstappen, it feels like this is one of the deepest groups of 20 drivers. In each of the last three seasons, only 12 drivers have scored 30 points or more across the entire campaign (granted with only 22 races in 2022 and ’23, but a full boat of 24 last season). Through 18 races in ’25, 14 drivers have scored at least 30 points, with Esteban Ocon just two points shy at 28.
Thirteen of the 20 drivers have at least one top-five finish and all but Franco Colapinto have finished as high as sixth this season. Whether that’s a product of parity between cars in the midfield or a testament to the level of the talent behind the wheel, there’s always an intriguing battle happening beneath the podium places.
Alex Albon has pulled Williams 30 points clear of the next midfield team in the constructors’ standings, but Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Sauber are all still in play for sixth. Most intriguing among those outfits is Racing Bulls, which has yet to set a driver’s lineup for 2026, as reports continue to connect rookie standout Isack Hadjar to Red Bull.
Cadillac is back with its driver duo
For the first time since Cadillac unveiled its brand and logo at the Miami Grand Prix, F1’s newest outfit will be back around the paddock in the country it will call home when it joins the grid as the 11th team in 2026. Plus, it’s the first U.S. race since Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez were announced as the team’s drivers for the inaugural season.
Much remains to be done for Cadillac to roll out two cars to the starting line in Melbourne in less than six months; as CEO Dan Towriss said last month, the team is “building a ship while sailing it.” But given the brand’s American ties, it’s worth keeping an eye on if Cadillac reveals what’s in store in the coming weeks.
Plus, you can guarantee Bottas is eager to lean into the best Austin has to offer, while Pérez will certainly be looking forward to next week’s trip to Mexico for his home Grand Prix.
Apple takes another bite of F1
After months of speculation over F1’s broadcast future in the U.S., Apple announced a five-year deal to become the sports exclusive broadcast partner Friday. On the heels of the tremendous box-office success of F1 The Movie, the tech company continues its foray into the live sports world, reportedly paying a hefty premium in the $120 million to $150 million per year range to take over the rights from ESPN.
How Apple specifically plans to change the way U.S. fans engage with and watch F1 remains to be seen with questions still swirling around the company’s plans for production, broadcast crews and specific crossovers with its suite of products. Viewership has steadily increased in the U.S. since ESPN took over the rights in 2018 (up from 554,000 viewers per race to being on pace for 1.4 million in ’25), but fans will now have to adjust. So keep an eye out for any further announcements this weekend with the various power players all on U.S. soil.
As for this weekend, ESPN remains the main provider for the 2025 U.S. Grand Prix, with all sessions airing on the network’s selection of channels. Here’s where and when to watch every on-track event in Austin:
Event/Session
Start Time (all times ET)
Channel
Free Practice 1
Friday, 1:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Sprint Qualifying
Friday, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Sprint Race
Saturday, 1 p.m.
ESPNews/ESPN+
Qualifying
Saturday, 5 p.m.
ESPNews/ESPN+
United States Grand Prix
Sunday, 3 p.m.
ABC
