Isack Hadjar may have driven perfectly to secure a stunning maiden Formula 1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix but the Racing Bulls rookie couldn't complete a flawless day.

The Frenchman had started the day fourth on the grid after a stellar qualifying lap in Q3 to be beaten by only both McLaren drivers and Max Verstappen.



But having fended off the advances of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell for most of the day, he was promoted into the top three when Lando Norris retired in the closing stages as his McLaren suffered from an as-yet-unknown mechanical failure.



F1 trophy curse continues



Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, celebrates his podium at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix with team principal Alan Permane and CEO Peter Bayer and a broken trophy. Circuit Zandvoort. | Red Bull Content Pool

Hadjar's only mistake of the day came post-race as, when taking part in the traditional celebratory team photograph at the end of the day, he broke his third-place trophy.

The top three at Zandvoort this year were awarded hand-crafted white porcelain cups that were ornately decorated with blue paint. Hadjar's was accentuated with a blue Dutch lion.

It's not the first time that an F1 trophy has been broken in recent years though.

Norris was forced to apologize to Verstappen and Red Bull after damaging the Dutchman's winner's trophy at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton was performing his champagne-bottle ground-tap celebration when knocking the award off the top step of the podium.

That was a similar design to this weekend's awards and Verstappen was later given a replacement for his safekeeping, while Norris alluded to the incident at the same venue in 2024 by moving his second-place trophy back on the step to ensure no damage could be done.

But McLaren was again at the centre of a broken trophy at this year's British Grand Prix.

The trophies were made out of Lego bricks as part of F1's commercial deal with the Danish toy manufacturer and in the celebrations after the race, McLaren's aerodynamics guru Peter Prodromou managed to shatter the constructors' winners' trophy.

Oscar Piastri won Sunday's race to extend his lead at the top of F1's drivers' standings to 34 points over Norris.

