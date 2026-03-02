FIA Issue Statement on Future of Middle Eastern Grands Prix Amidst Conflict

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East due to the USA and Israel attacking Iran has left the region in a state of potential crisis.

It is not yet known what will happen to daily life in the areas affected, but sporting events could be cancelled if further escalation occurs.

This would potentially include the Bahrain Grand Prix, who have already had a testing event cancelled, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Qatar Grand Prix and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, depending on how long the fighting persists.

FIA 'deeply saddened' by scenes in the Middle East

Bahrain has been a staple at the start of a Formula One season since 2004. | Rula Rouhana/Reuters via Imagn Images

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has posted an announcement from the FIA on his personal Instagram page, adding a further statement of his own in the caption.

Part of the statement reads:

"We are in close contact with our member clubs, championship promoters, teams and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly... Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship. Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever."

In the post's caption, Ben Sulayem says both he and the FIA's '"thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events" in not only Iran, but the Middle East in general.

If any cancellations are to happen, replacement tracks would need to be lined up in place of a race that does not go ahead. The track must be up to FIA Grade A standard, meaning only 39 venues in the entire world are possible to choose from, with 24 already on the Formula One calendar.

Fans might see the return of races that bolstered the COVID-affected 2020 season, like the well-known Mugello, which hosted the Tuscan Grand Prix for its first and only time.

Other tracks that are most likely rejoining F1 at some point in the future, such as Portimão and Istanbul Park, might view the opportunity to get an extra race in before their contracts with F1 properly start.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Bahrain testing | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Some other tracks that could seem like good options are Fuji Speedway in Japan, which already hosts the 6 Hours of Fuji in the World Endurance Championship, as well as the German fan favorites of Hockenheim and Nürburgring, which were last held at the start of the decade.

Tracks that have been off the calendar for some time, such as Buddh International Circuit in India or Sepang in Malaysia, and countries that have eligible tracks but have not hosted the championship before, like Thailand with Buriram, will most likely not be considered.