McLaren Announces Shock Driver Split Ahead Of Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren has announced the shock departure of rising star Alex Dunne from its driver development program.

The Irishman has impressed in his during his time with the Papaya squad, joining during what turned out to be his only season in Formula 3 before making the step up to Formula 2 this term.



Two pole positions, two race victories and seven podium appearances have put Dunne into the running for the championship and despite a number of F1 test outings this year, he and McLaren have now parted ways with two F2 rounds to run.

Dunne out with immediate effect

McLaren Racing

"McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Program member Alex Dunne," read a statement ahead of F1's Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to have been able to contribute to his success and growth as a driver through the McLaren Driver Development program. Alex will be released with immediate effect. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward."

In a social media post, Dunne added: “From today, I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme,” Dunne posted.

“I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver, to have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future.

“Thank you Papaya family. Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come.”

While he completed private tests in older F1 cars, his first outing at the Austrian Grand Prix as part of the team's free practice 1 rookie run obligation caught the eye as he finished just a tenth shy of championship leader Oscar Piastri to sit fourth in the classification.

The 19-year-old followed up with another FP1 appearance at the Italian Grand Prix and sits fifth in the F2 standings.

McLaren's driver development program

McLaren's driver development program was set-up in 2023 and is run by former Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi. While Dunne has left, the program still includes a number of rising stars and established talent, led by IndyCar driver Patricio O'Ward.

Welsh F1 Academy driver Ella Lloyd will race at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix as the series supports F1 at the Marina Bay Circuit. Lloyd sits fourth in the standings.

Other notable drivers to have graduated the program include Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and more.

