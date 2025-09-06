Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Free Practice 3 Results

Lando Norris takes momentum into Italian Grand Prix qualifying after topping final practice at Monza.

The McLaren driver also finished fastest in FP2 on Friday and his effort of a 1:19.331s in FP3 is the best lap of the weekend so far.

He finished only 0.021s faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who continued his fine form from Friday, though he survived a scare when sliding wide into the gravel at the second Lesmo on his first qualifying simulation run.

Oscar Piastri was near two-tenths down on his teammate and title rival and only 0.002s faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who took a step forward from yesterday's running.

The Dutchman did rekindle his rivalry with Haas driver Esteban Ocon - the duo battling unnecessarily into the Rettifilo and Roggia chicane early in the hour.

Mercedes was another team that improved as George Russell took fifth, also within two-tenths of Norris, and Kimi Antonelli made up for lost time after his error on Friday to finish ninth fastest with a competitive time.

Gabriel Bortoleto impressed for Sauber to slot in sixth ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar.

Alex Albon rounded out the top 10 for Williams as the entire field lapped within a second of each other.

Full Italian Grand Prix FP3 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:19.331s 2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.021 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.165 4. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.167 5. George Russell / Mercedes +0.184 6. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.227 7. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.267 8. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.272 9. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.365 10. Alex Albon / Williams +0.389 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.406 12. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.530 13. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.576 14. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.703 15. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.728 16. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.801 17. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.878 18. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.916 19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.916 20. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.973

