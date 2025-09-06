Grand Prix

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Free Practice 3 Results

Check out the full results from final practice for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Ewan Gale|
Lando Norris, McLaren, heading onto the track during practice for the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza.
Lando Norris, McLaren, heading onto the track during practice for the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | McLaren Racing

Lando Norris takes momentum into Italian Grand Prix qualifying after topping final practice at Monza.

The McLaren driver also finished fastest in FP2 on Friday and his effort of a 1:19.331s in FP3 is the best lap of the weekend so far.

He finished only 0.021s faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who continued his fine form from Friday, though he survived a scare when sliding wide into the gravel at the second Lesmo on his first qualifying simulation run.

Lando Norris, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren, during second practice for the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | McLaren Racing

Oscar Piastri was near two-tenths down on his teammate and title rival and only 0.002s faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who took a step forward from yesterday's running.

The Dutchman did rekindle his rivalry with Haas driver Esteban Ocon - the duo battling unnecessarily into the Rettifilo and Roggia chicane early in the hour.

Mercedes was another team that improved as George Russell took fifth, also within two-tenths of Norris, and Kimi Antonelli made up for lost time after his error on Friday to finish ninth fastest with a competitive time.

Gabriel Bortoleto impressed for Sauber to slot in sixth ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar.

Alex Albon rounded out the top 10 for Williams as the entire field lapped within a second of each other.

Full Italian Grand Prix FP3 results

Position / Driver / Team

Gap

1. Lando Norris / McLaren

1:19.331s

2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

+0.021

3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren

+0.165

4. Max Verstappen / Red Bull

+0.167

5. George Russell / Mercedes

+0.184

6. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber

+0.227

7. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

+0.267

8. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls

+0.272

9. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

+0.365

10. Alex Albon / Williams

+0.389

11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber

+0.406

12. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

+0.530

13. Carlos Sainz / Williams

+0.576

14. Franco Colapinto / Alpine

+0.703

15. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull

+0.728

16. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

+0.801

17. Oliver Bearman / Haas

+0.878

18. Pierre Gasly / Alpine

+0.916

19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

+0.916

20. Esteban Ocon / Haas

+0.973

EWAN GALE

Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.

