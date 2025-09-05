How To Watch The F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule, Weather & More
Formula 1 is back at the 'Temple of Speed' for the second race of the F1 post-summer break double header. The Italian Grand Prix is shaping up to be an exciting race with the thrilling Dutch Grand Prix very close in our rear-view mirrors.
Oscar Piastri currently sits 34 points ahead of Lando Norris in the Driver's Championship after last weekend's win. Can home favorites, Ferrari, upset the dominant McLaren duo?
The 2025 Italian Grand Prix Schedule
Dates: September 5-7
The Italian Grand Prix will be held from Friday, September 5th to Sunday, September 7th at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
The weekend is made up of three Practice Sessions, one Qualifying Session, and the F1 Grand Prix.
Friday, September 5: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2
- Free Practice 1 will be held from 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM ET (1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Local CEST)
- Free Practice 2 will be held from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Local CEST)
Saturday, September 6: Free Practice 3 and F1 Qualifying
- Free Practice 3 will be held from 6:30 AM - 7:30 AM ET (12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Local CEST)
- F1 Qualifying will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM ET (4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Local CEST)
Sunday, September 7: F1 Italian Grand Prix (Race)
- F1 Italian Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 9:00 AM ET (3:00 PM Local CEST)
How To Watch The Italian Grand Prix
The easiest way to watch the Italian Grand Prix sessions is through Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV.
F1 TV can be accessed through an app, website, or Smart TV device with a paid subscription. Fans will be able to watch all sessions and additional content including additional support series such as Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy, and more.
All sessions will 'go live' in the F1 TV app at their scheduled time with pre- session content often streaming 30 minutes before each session.
Watching the Italian Grand Prix in the United States
The Italian Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on ESPN in the United States.
ESPN also offers options for Spanish-Speakers in the United States with ESPN Deportes. Each session will go live on ESPN 5 minutes prior to the session start.
Check ESPN for your local listings.
Watching the Italian Grand Prix in the United Kingdom
The Italian Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.
Sky Sports also offers additional video content and interviews to Formula 1 fans throughout a race weekend.
Check Sky Sports for broadcast schedule and local listings.
For all other countries check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.