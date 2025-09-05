Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Free Practice 2 Results
Lando Norris topped second practice for the Italian Grand Prix as he aims to bounce back from his Dutch disappointment at Monza.
The McLaren driver set the bar with a 1:19.878s lap to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.083s as the Monegasque repeated his position from FP1.
Carlos Sainz again impressed to finish third quickest for Williams in a session where almost every driver found the gravel at some stage.
In the more representative session for qualifying simulations and outright pace, championship leader Oscar Piastri was fourth on the timesheets having sat out first practice to allow Alex Dunne to complete a rookie session as obliged by the championship's regulations.
FP1's fastest driver Lewis Hamilton was fifth in the second Ferrari, but well in the hunt within two tenths of Norris, with Max Verstappen the lead Red Bull in sixth.
Alex Albon ensured Williams had two cars in the top seven ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, who proved Sauber has some pace to burn this weekend.
Yuki Tsunoda made the top 10 ahead of George Russell, who returned to the track after his Mercedes stopped in FP1 with a hydraulic issue.
Russell's teammate Kimi Antonelli triggered the only red flag of the session after spinning at the second Lesmo, continuing his recent struggles.
Full 2025 Italian Grand Prix FP2 results
Position / Driver / Team
Gap
1. Lando Norris / McLaren
1:19.878s
2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+0.083
3. Carlos Sainz / Williams
+0.096
4. Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+0.181
5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
+0.192
6. Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+0.199
7. Alex Albon / Williams
+0.301
8. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
+0.363
9. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
+0.391
10. George Russell / Mercedes
+0.398
11. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
+0.505
12. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
+0.597
13. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+0.650
14. Oliver Bearman / Haas
+0.729
15. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+0.767
16. Esteban Ocon / Haas
+0.776
17. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+0.993
18. Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+1.224
19. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+1.489
20. Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+1.686
