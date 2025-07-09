SI

Max Verstappen Shares Heartfelt Message for Christian Horner After Firing

Andy Nesbitt

Christian Honer was fired by Red Bull Racing on Wednesday.
Christian Honer was fired by Red Bull Racing on Wednesday. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Huge news came out of Formula One on Wednesday as Red Bull Racing announced it had fired team principal Christian Horner after 20 years and 14 championships.

Max Verstappen has become F1's best driver in recent years, winning the last four drivers' titles, all with Horner in charge.

Verstappen shared a heartfelt message on social media for Horner after the firing, writing:

"From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!"

Alan Permane, who was previously with Alpine, was quickly named as Horner's replacement with Red Bull. Laurent Mekies will be the team's new CEO.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Racing