Max Verstappen Shares Heartfelt Message for Christian Horner After Firing
Huge news came out of Formula One on Wednesday as Red Bull Racing announced it had fired team principal Christian Horner after 20 years and 14 championships.
Max Verstappen has become F1's best driver in recent years, winning the last four drivers' titles, all with Horner in charge.
Verstappen shared a heartfelt message on social media for Horner after the firing, writing:
"From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!"
Alan Permane, who was previously with Alpine, was quickly named as Horner's replacement with Red Bull. Laurent Mekies will be the team's new CEO.
More on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified