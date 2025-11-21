Formula One Stars Reveal Their Honest Thoughts On The Outgoing Generation of F1 Cars

2014 saw hybrid engines introduced into the sport of F1, with the intent of making it more sustainable and creating a better standard of racing.

Eight years later, in 2022, more regulations were tweaked, most significantly aerodynamics, which promised more intense battles on raceday.

But there have only been three world champions since 2014 — Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen — in an era where Mercedes, Red Bull, and now McLaren, have dominated.

Lando Norris has the opportunity to add his name to that list of champions if he can win the 2025 title, but ultimately next season is much anticipated thanks to significant changes to the regulations.

Current generation of F1 cars 'too heavy' and 'not fun to drive', says Fernando Alonso

The Monaco Grand Prix has often been heavily criticized for dull racing in recent times. | Scuderia Ferrari

In Wednesday's press conference, both Fernando Alonso and George Russell were asked whether they would miss the current generation of racing, by Alex Kalinauckas of The Athletic.

Alonso lambasted both the feel of the car and the quality of the racing, saying:

"I will not miss this generation of cars, I think... [the] cars are definitely too heavy. They are too big... the ground effect and the ride heights? We are racing in a way that is not really fun to drive. The expectations of this regulation... to follow closely and to have better action on track, was not really a success." Alonso on 2022's changes

The Spaniard reflected that there might be a brief period where the drivers collectively miss this generation, as the slightly slower racing in 2026 will leave the drivers who want to go as 'fast as possible' yearning for more speed.

George Russell currently sits fourth in the Drivers' Championship, behind the two McLarens and Max Verstappen. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Russell backed up Alonso's pessimism in his own response and offered a fresh outlook on how next season could offer much better racing than years gone by.

"I think [this generation of cars] haven't been the most pleasant generation of cars to drive... I think we're all looking forward to a change and a fresh start - that's always exciting. I think it's going in the right direction - making the cars smaller [and] lighter. Maybe [the changes haven't] gone quite far enough." Russell on next year's renovations

Adrian Newey, a legendary F1 engineer, recently showcased a multitude of changes that will be made within his Aston Martin team next season, while another significant difference that will mark the start of the upcoming new era will be the much-hyped Williams rebrand.