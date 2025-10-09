Is Lando Norris ‘Out of His Comfort Zone’ As McLaren Title Tension Grows?

It has been a season of dominance from McLaren, who have already won the 2025 Constructors' Championship with six races left to go in the season.

Lando Norris currently sits second in the standings with team-mate Oscar Piastri in first, with a 22-point difference between the two — Piastri is on 336 and Norris on 314.

No wins in the past three races indicates that McLaren is slightly less dominant than usual, increasing pressure on both drivers to perform. Aand one man thinks this means both drivers, but especially Norris, are out of their comfort zone.

Lando Norris might risk 'making mistakes' in order to win 2025 Drivers' Championship

Norris has never won a World Championship, placing second in 2024 after a fairly close battle with Max Verstappen's Red Bull. | McLaren Racing

Riccardo Ceccarelli, who is both a mental and medical coach at Formula Medicine and has been involved in the sport since 1989, said this about Norris' mentality in an interview with Motorsport Italia:

“It’s not in [Lando] Norris’s nature to be so aggressive, and that means he risks making mistakes [in a title fight]. But he’s still trying. I see a Norris who still firmly believes in his chances.” Riccardo Ceccarelli

Both Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri have come to blows as of recent, including a clash in the first lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, and Ceccarelli thinks that this battle will not be simmering down thanks to the fight shown by both drivers.

“Not long ago, when people asked if the championship could end in a wheel-to-wheel clash, I said no - especially with Lando. But now, judging by his attitude, I’d say yes. Lando will step out of his comfort zone and may even risk errors that could ruin his race - or Piastri’s.” Ceccarelli on the McLaren duo's fight

McLaren have picked up seven one-twos in feature races so far this season, indicating just how much their drivers are on top form. | McLaren Racing

Norris seems to be driving more intensely, which is a point that the F1 coach picked up on at the most recent race in Singapore after his aggressive start off the line:

"In Marina Bay, we saw [Norris] come close to clipping [Max] Verstappen right after the start - and almost brushing wheels with his teammate. In short, he’s pushing hard, throwing his heart over the barrier, as we say." Riccardo Ceccarelli

MORE: Is Apple Closing In On Major F1 Broadcasting Deal?



Ceccarelli then makes note on how the situations differ for both drivers thanks to the standings, pinning Piastri's mentality as one that is hard to place, while re-emphasizing that Norris seems to have upped the urgency:

“The fewer races remain, the closer we get to a potential match point for Piastri... It’s not easy to judge [him]… Norris, on the other hand, seems more aggressive than usual. He’s pushing himself to the limit." Riccardo Ceccarelli

While both drivers are in their own intense battle for the Drivers' title, McLaren as a team look stronger than ever. Financially, they were recently able to secure a lucrative sponsorship deal with Motul off the back of a 2024 season that saw profits skyrocket.

The Latest Formula 1 News

F1 Serves Up a Tasty New Partnership With Chicken Shop Date Creator Amelia Dimoldenberg

F1 Fans Join Carlos Sainz In Slamming Race Broadcast's WAGs And Celebrity Obsession